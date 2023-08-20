THE FAVORITE

1. Midwest City Carl Albert

It’s difficult to pick against a team that has won six state titles in the past seven years, especially when it returns the state’s 2022 player of the year, OU running back commit Xavier Robinson, who had 2,598 rushing yards and 41 TDs. Coach Mike Dunn’s Titans are the biggest favorite in any of the state’s nine classes. Their roster became even more formidable with this summer’s addition of OU QB commit Kevin Sperry, who moved from the Dallas area (Rock Hill). Both lines return most of their starters. The defense returns linebacker Easton Harless, who had 113 tackles last season, and defensive lineman Brock Johnson. Trystan Haynes, a junior CB/WR, is one of the nation’s top recruits. Another top college WR/DB prospect is Trynae “Trey” Washington. Marcus James, a linebacker/tight end, also is a hot prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. Defensive end Caden Davis led the state with 21 sacks last season and kicker Ethan Spiwak was 12-of-12 on field goals last year. This could be Carl Albert’s best-ever team.

THE CONTENDERS

2. McAlester

Senior QB Caden Lesnau returns after helping lead the Buffaloes to their second consecutive state final last year when he threw for 2,010 yards and 22 TDs. Four of the top six receivers are back, led by Ethan Watkins. Eight starters return on defense, including safety Watkins, cornerback Eli Chatman and linebacker Will Spears.

3. OKC McGuinness

The Irish, after losing to McAlester in the semifinals last year. will look for their fifth appearance in the state finals since 2016. Top players on offense are quarterback Damon Cochran, running back JP Spanier and receiver Peter Bilicki. Players to watch on defense include linebacker Jack Foster and tackle Jalen Stuart.

4. Guthrie

The Bluejays, after going 9-3 last year, may have their best chance at getting past the quarterfinals for the first time since winning the 2013 state title. Guthrie returns seven starters on offense and eight on defense. Hayden Calvert, a three-year starter at quarterback, accounted for 2,019 yards and 24 TDs last season. Linebacker Josh Varnell, who had 126 tackles, leads the defense.

5. Del City

The Eagles, 9-3 last year, haven’t played more than two postseason games in the same year since winning the gold ball in 1976. Offensive lineman Darreyl Thomas is their top player.

6. Bishop Kelley

This is shaping up to be coach JJ Tappana’s best team since consecutive trips to the semifinals in 2018 and ‘19. Eight starters return on offense and five on defense. Defensive linemen/tight ends Sam Rhoades and Reid Jones are major college recruits who can make an impact on both sides of the ball. Stice Smith returns as the starting QB and will play cornerback when needed.

7. Claremore

This has the potential to be the best Zebras team since their last district title in 1999. Braxton Etheridge returns at quarterback after passing for 2,034 yards and 17 TDs last season. Another Zebras offensive player to watch is Micah Teel, who rushed for 953 yards and 14 TDs. Etheridge's top receivers will be Eli Rodgers and Gabe Deckard, who combined for 91 catches and 1,284 yards. Senior linebacker Jesse Cagle leads the defense that returns eight starters.

8. Coweta

Coach Tim Harper’s Tigers went 11-0 last year before losing to McGuinness in the quarterfinals. Six offensive starters return, including running back Lolo Bell, who will run behind linemen Dalton DeWeese and Hunter DeHues. Six starters also are back on defense, led by linemen Deacon Peterson and Justin Robinson, and linebacker Luke Maledon.

9. El Reno

The Indians have only one playoff win since consecutive semifinal trips in 2008 and ‘09. They have the potential for a postseason run as they retuirn eight starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s 5-6 team. Players to watch include running back Malachi Nicholson, and linemen Dion Kaulaity and Cade Houston.

10. Grove

The Ridgerunners graduated Gatorade state player of the year Emmanuel Crawford from last year’s 12-1 semifinal team along with five others who are now playing in college. Grove’s top players include lineman Scott Cox and receiver Jacob Gain as Jackson Gain moves from receiver to QB.

GAMES TO WATCH

SEPT. 8: NO. 3 BISHOP MCGUINNESS AT NO. 6 BISHOP KELLEY

The rivals meet for the 47th time as McGuinness leads the series 30-16.

SEPT. 29: NO. 5 DEL CITY AT NO. 2 MCALESTER

Del City looks to avenge last year’s 34-33 overtime loss.

OCT. 13: NO. 3 MCGUINNESS AT NO. 1 CARL ALBERT

These teams have met for the state title four times since 2016. Carl Albert won last year’s regular-season meeting, 31-24.

OCT. 27: SAPULPA AT NO. 2 MCALESTER

An unranked team that could make a postseason run is Sapulpa, which won 28-27 over McAlester last year.

PLAYERS IN THE ALL-WORLD TOP 25

Hudson Henslick, Collinsville, WR/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH

XADAVIEN SIMS

Durant, DL/TE, 6-4, 290, Sr.

The Oregon commit gives the Lions a chance to finish in 5A-3's top four. Won the 5A discus state title last spring.

ELI HENSLEY

Bishop Kelley, RB, 5-8, 170, Sr.

His workload will increase after he rushed for 794 yards while sharing the carries last year.

COLTON HOWARD

Sapulpa, QB, 6-2, 200, Sr.