Can Collinsville finally break through against Carl Albert in the 5A football semifinals?

Is this the year that Collinsville finally breaks through against Carl Albert in the Class 5A football semifinals?

The No. 1 Cardinals (12-0) will play the third-ranked Titans (10-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Western Heights High School. On Saturday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced semifinal sites for classifications 5A, 4A, 3A and C.

This will be the third semifinal meeting beween Collinsville and Carl Albert in four years. The Titans defeated the Cards 37-20 at Owasso Stadium in 2018 and 45-28 at Carl Albert last year when fewer neutral sites were available at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carl Albert, seeking a sixth consecutive 5A state title, edged Coweta 14-7 in Friday's quarterfinals for its 22nd consecutive postseason win.

“Just super excited to get another shot at them,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “Our kids and coaches enjoy competing against good teams and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Collinsville advanced with a 56-35 win over OKC Bishop McGuinness as Andrew Carney and Brayden Gilkey combined for 583 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.