Can Collinsville finally break through against Carl Albert in the 5A football semifinals?
Can Collinsville finally break through against Carl Albert in the 5A football semifinals?

Is this the year that Collinsville finally breaks through against Carl Albert in the Class 5A football semifinals?

The No. 1 Cardinals (12-0) will play the third-ranked Titans (10-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Western Heights High School. On Saturday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced semifinal sites for classifications 5A, 4A, 3A and C.

This will be the third semifinal meeting beween Collinsville and Carl Albert in four years. The Titans defeated the Cards 37-20 at Owasso Stadium in 2018 and 45-28 at Carl Albert last year when fewer neutral sites were available at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carl Albert, seeking a sixth consecutive 5A state title, edged Coweta 14-7 in Friday's quarterfinals for its 22nd consecutive postseason win.

“Just super excited to get another shot at them,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “Our kids and coaches enjoy competing against good teams and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Collinsville advanced with a 56-35 win over OKC Bishop McGuinness as Andrew Carney and Brayden Gilkey combined for 583 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

In other news involving area schools, No. 1 Lincoln Christian, No. 3 Verdigris and No. 4 Holland Hall advanced to the 3A semifinals and will be joined by OKC Heritage Hall in a powerful final four.

Lincoln rolled past Sulphur 35-7 in the quarterfinals and will play Heritage Hall at 7 p.m. Friday at Oklahoma Baptist University. Lincoln defeated Heritage Hall 35-27 in last year's semifinals and 33-6 in 2018 when the eventual champion Bulldogs denied the Chargers a fifth gold ball in six years.

Verdigris and Holland Hall advanced to play in Owasso Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. It is a rematch of Verdigris’ 12-7 win on Oct. 29 that ended a school-record 20-game winning streak by the defending 3A champion Dutch.

Poteau, the only remaining eastern representative in the 4A playoffs, advanced to play No. 1 Tuttle in the semifinals in Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium. The Pirates (11-1) ripped Blanchard 45-14 in the quarterfinals and Tuttle blanked Wagoner 28-0.

All games at 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A Semifinals

No. 2 McAlester (12-0) at No. 2 Lawton MacArthur (11-1) at Noble

No. 1 Collinsville (12-0) vs. No. 3 Carl Albert (10-2) at Western Heights

Class 4A Semifinals

No. 2 Clinton (11-1) vs. No. 7 Elk City (10-2) at Southwestern Oklahoma State

No. 1 Tuttle (12-0) vs. No. 3 Poteau (11-1) at Jenks

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 2 Heritage Hall (12-0) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Christian (12-0) at Oklahoma Baptist University

No. 3 Verdigris (11-1) vs. No. 4 Holland Hall (11-1) at Owasso

Class C Semifinals

No. 2 Timberlake (12-0) vs. No. 3 Tyrone (10-1) at Woodward.

No. 1 Mountain View-Gotebo (12-0) vs. No. 5 Waynoka (10-2) at Bethany

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

