Cale Fugate leads Bixby to 58th consecutive win, 64-7 over Moore

Bixvy Moore (copy)

Bixby's Cale Fugate returns one of his four first-half interceptions as he eludes Moore's Cam Hayes (13) on Thursday night. THE OKLAHOMAN

MOORE -- Cale Fugate scored four touchdowns and picked off four passes to lead top-ranked Bixby past No. 9 Moore 64-7 in a District 6AI-1 matchup on Thursday night at Moore Stadium.

All of Fugate's interceptions came in the first half as the Spartans (9-0, 6-0) carried a 36-0 lead into intermission en route to their 58th consecutive victory -- the nation's longest high school football winning streak.

Fugate turned his first two interceptions into Pick-6s that gave Bixby a 15-0 lead. He later added TD on a 30-yard pass from Austin Havens and on a 15-yard run.

The Spartans were ahead 21-0 at the end of the first quarter after Connor Kirby's 55-yard TD pass to Luke Hasz.

Bixby's only TD in the third quarter came when Dylan Hasz picked off a pass, and then fumbled, but teammate Sam McCormick picked it up and scored.

After Moore (4-5, 1-5) scored late in the third, Bixby finished with three TDs in the fourth quarter. Quarterbacks Kirby and Clay Peters each had a TD run, sandwiched around Fugate's fourth TD.

BIXBY 64, MOORE 7

Bixby;21;15;7;21;--;64

Moore;0;0;7;0;--;7

BIX: Fugate 50 int. return (L. Hasz run)

BIX: Fugate 51 int. return (Hoffman kick)

BIX: L. Hasz 55 pass from Kirby (kick failed)

BIX: Turner 1 run (Hoffman run)

BIX: Fugate 30 pass from Havens (Hoffman kick)

BIX: McCormick 41 fumble return (Hoffman kick)

MO: Simon 13 pass from Hayes (McKenzie kick)

BIX: Kirby 16 run (Hoffman kick)

BIX: Fugate 15 run (Hoffman kick)

BIX: Peters 60 run (Hoffman kick)

