Buffaloes finish Class 5A runner-up for second straight year after 49-7 loss to Carl Albert

EDMOND — It was a good throw by Caden Lesnau.

McAlester’s junior quarterback dropped back, scrambling from one side of the field to the other in search of an open receiver. On the run, he finally lofted a pass 24 yards down the field and into the chest of junior receiver Carter Lance.

Touchdown, McAlester.

The crowd at Chad Richison Stadium celebrated it, cheering for the nice play the Lesnau had just completed.

But with 21 seconds left in the ball game, all McAlester had done was avoid being shut out.

On a 40-degree Saturday afternoon, the Buffaloes lost the Class 5A state championship 49-7 against Carl Albert. The Titans won their seventh state championship since 2012, while the Buffaloes finished runner-up for the second straight year.

“Like I said to the kids, it’s a bad day to have a bad day,” McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said. “I don’t think we played well offensively, defensively or special teams. We played really well last week, really poorly today.”

After the game ended and players shook hands, the Buffaloes remained on the field, intently watching Carl Albert lift the Class 5A gold ball. The silver runner-up trophy remained on the ground in front the McAlester team.

The Buffaloes struggled offensively without star running back Erik McCarty, who suffered a knee injury in McAlester’s quarterfinal game against Piedmont.

Senior Blaze Baugh stepped into the primary ball carrier role, and showed success against OKC McGuinness last week, rushing 24 times for 258 yards.

But on Saturday, he was slowed for 16 carries and 62 yards. McAlester’s rushing attack averaged only 3.7 yards per carry, while the Titans cruised to the win averaging 7.9 yards a run.

“Everybody said they couldn’t get here, without Erik especially,” Mazey said. “They found a way they bulldozed their way here. I feel for my seniors. It’s their last game, they don’t know what their future holds.”

Carl Albert running back Xavier Robinson provided an ample offensive punch, rushing for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound running back also threw two passes, one for a touchdown.

McAlester remained within a score halfway through the second quarter, but after Robinson broke a 35-yard run on fourth-and-4 to set the Titans inside the 10-yard line, the game quickly was broken open.

The Titans scored 14 points in each of the final three quarters to close out the win.

“It’s just tough, especially in the state championship game,” Mazey said. “You don’t want to play a bad game and we did. We got outplayed.”

Passing went for a premium Saturday, with Carl Albert attempting only 10 passes and McAlester trying 19. The Buffaloes turned it over three times, with Lesnau being intercepted twice and Ethan Watkins once.

“I’m as heartbroken as last year,” Lesnau said. “It’s a tough loss again. We came here last year, tough loss, we fought; last year was different though because we actually put our heart on the field, we gave it our all. We rolled over, folded and started making stupid mistakes.”

Most McAlester players rallied together when the band played the alma mater following the loss. Some were distraught, with tears streaking down their faces. Others stood silently, staring into the distance.

But Mazey reiterated that it was a bad day to have a bad day when he circled up his team for the final time this season. He stressed how proud he was of them for the year.

And as he closed out his speech with some final thoughts, Queen’s “We Are the Champions” played from the speakers on the opposite side of the field.

“You can’t take it for granted, I know how hard it is to get here,” Mazey said.