BTW's Micah Tease ends suspense, signs with Texas A&M

Booker T. Washington's Nathan E. Harris Field House was the site of the only real drama regarding Tulsa-metro football players on the December Signing Day.

Micah Tease was the lone player among the state's top 10 recruits whose college destination was unknown after announcing Monday he was decommitting from Arkansas.

At the end of a short statement Wednesday before signing, Tease, with his family alongside, took off his hoodie and revealed a Texas A&M shirt.

"It's been a long journey," Tease said later.

Tease, who is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, had more than 25 major college offers.

Rivals.com ranks Tease as the state's No. 3 college football recruit for this year's senior class behind Community Christian's Bai Jobe and Owasso's Cole Adams. In 2022, Tease caught 30 passes for 821 yards and scored 10 touchdowns overall for BTW.

Tease committed to Arkansas on July 4, but after taking an official visit to Texas A&M in mid-September, he said opportunities with A&M "started to grow more" and "I didn't want to lose this opportunity. I definitely wanted to take advantage of it."

However, Tease entered last weekend undecided about where he was going to college.

"It was definitely up in the air," Tease said. "Sunday was the hardest day making those calls, trying to figure things out. I was calling back and forth between programs. It was a very hard decision, but on Monday it was all set in stone from there."

Tease plans to enroll in January.

"It's definitely a sense of relief for the recruiting process to all be over," he said. "But I can't be more blessed, can't be more thankful."

So what does Tease like best about Texas A&M?

"I can definitely say what they have to offer off the field," said Tease, who plans to major in business marketing and minor in journalism. "It's definitely more than just football."

It was a big year for Tulsa-metro players signing with SEC teams as those Tease joins includes Owasso's Cole Adams (Alabama), and Bixby's Luke Hasz and Dylan Hasz (Arkansas).

"The SEC is where the grown men play," Tease said. "That's the quickest way to develop yourself and put your name out there that I'm a ballplayer. And I want to be around other ballplayers. So, SEC, it's time to go, time to go.

"The '23 class when we came in we always had a statement that we wanted to put Oklahoma on the map. After these four years I can say we did a good job of putting Oklahoma football on the map. Us all going to the SEC, that was our goal, so for us it's more so accomplishing, but it's like we have more work to do. The young guys behind us, we want them to also be recruited as well."