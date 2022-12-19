 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BTW's Micah Tease decommits from Arkansas, will still sign Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
102922-tul-spt-hsemigh071 (copy)

Booker T. Washington’s Micah Tease (3) celebrates after his third touchdown during the Sand Springs-Booker T. Washington football game on Oct. 28. CORY YOUNG, FOR THE TULSA WORLD

 Cory Young

Booker T. Washington receiver Micah Tease still plans to sign his college letter of intent Wednesday, but it won't be with Arkansas.

Tease announced Monday on Twitter he is decommitting from the Razorbacks. He had been committed with Arkansas since July 4.

Tease, who is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, has more than 25 major college offers and visited Texas A&M last weekend. He also strongly considered Oklahoma before committing to Arkansas.

Rivals.com ranks Tease as the state's No. 3 college football recruit for this year's senior class behind Community Christian's Bai Jobe and Owasso's Cole Adams.

In 2022, Tease caught 30 passes for 821 yards and scored 10 touchdowns overall. 

