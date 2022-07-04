 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BTW's Micah Tease commits to Arkansas

Booker T. Washington’s Micah Tease had 31 catches for 618 yards last season.

 BRETT ROJO, for the Tulsa World

Booker T. Washington senior receiver/cornerback Micah Tease announced his commitment Monday night on CBS Sports HQ to the University of Arkansas.

Tease, who is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, has more than 25 major offers. In June, he took official visits to Arkansas, Notre Dame and Southern Cal. Oklahoma and Texas A&M also were strong contenders for Tease.

Last season, Tease caught 31 passes for 618 yards and nine TDs. In the secondary, he had three interceptions, 25 tackles and four passes deflected.

Last Friday, Arkansas received a commitment from Bixby defensive back/receiver Dylan Hasz. 

Verbal commitments are not binding. The early signing period opens Dec. 21.

