BTW's Jordan Drew follows state pipeline to Utah State

Booker T. Washington senior defensive back Jordan Drew said Utah State “just feels like home.”
Drew announced his commitment Saturday afternoon to play football at Utah State, joining an already established pipeline from the Aggies’ program to Oklahoma.
That pipeline includes Drew’s cousin, Kyle Mayberry, a former Booker T. Washington defensive back and Tulsa World All-Metro pick in 2015 who transferred to Utah State after spending five seasons at Kansas from 2016-2020.
Drew said Mayberry’s guidance was a pivotal factor in his decision.
“Basically, (Kyle) was just telling me, at first, ‘keep your options open,’” Drew said, “’Once you start seeing other coaches start falling back, then you’ve only got that one coach, just stay locked in with him.’ You want to have that relationship on- and off-the-field with the coach, and if they’re showing that now, they’re going to show it when you get there.”
Drew said Utah State’s staff, including head coach Blake Anderson and cornerbacks coach Ray Brown, who played at East Central University in Ada from 2002-2006 and spent time as an assistant at ECU and Oklahoma Baptist, pursued him to a greater extent than any other staff.
Drew also mentioned Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Darwin Thompson, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV team and Jenks High School alum who played at Utah State in 2018, as additional inspiration to pick Utah State.
“Man, it’s very important, just to show that (Utah State) would go out of their way and not just recruit the west side of the United States,” Drew said, “and how they’d just come to the central area.”
Among Drew’s other options were Army, Houston Baptist, Missouri State, and the University of Central Oklahoma.
Utah State is 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain West Conference this season.
Making his commitment now, Drew said, will provide relief for him and his family headed into the playoffs.
“I had a lot of people just calling me at one point in time,” Drew said. “Now I can just have my one coach, and I can just focus on me and him, so I just feel like that will be a big thing for me. I can focus on the season now. I don’t have to worry about recruiting, or where I’m going.”
The third-ranked Hornets (8-1, 5-1) close the regular season Friday when they host No. 1 Bixby (9-0, 6-0) in a Class 6AII-2 showdown.