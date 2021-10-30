BTW's Jordan Drew follows state pipeline to Utah State

“Man, it’s very important, just to show that (Utah State) would go out of their way and not just recruit the west side of the United States,” Drew said, “and how they’d just come to the central area.”

Among Drew’s other options were Army, Houston Baptist, Missouri State, and the University of Central Oklahoma.

Utah State is 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain West Conference this season.

Making his commitment now, Drew said, will provide relief for him and his family headed into the playoffs.

“I had a lot of people just calling me at one point in time,” Drew said. “Now I can just have my one coach, and I can just focus on me and him, so I just feel like that will be a big thing for me. I can focus on the season now. I don’t have to worry about recruiting, or where I’m going.”

The third-ranked Hornets (8-1, 5-1) close the regular season Friday when they host No. 1 Bixby (9-0, 6-0) in a Class 6AII-2 showdown.