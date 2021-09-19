 Skip to main content
BTW moves up in Class 6AII rankings; Hominy joins Class A's top 10
Tulsa World High School Football Rankings

BTW moves up in Class 6AII rankings; Hominy joins Class A's top 10

  • Updated
  • 0
JENKS TROJAN PREVIEW

Booker T. Washington’s Micah Tease had two TDs on Friday to help the Hornets win their third consecutive game.

 BRETT ROJO, for the Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Owasso (1);3-0

2.;Jenks (2);2-1

3.;Union (3);2-1

4.;Broken Arrow (4);1-2

5. Norman North (7);3-0

6.;Edmond Santa Fe (6);1-2

7.;Moore (9);3-0

8.;Enid (8);2-1

9.;Putnam City (10);2-1

10.;Norman (--);1-2

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);3-0

2.;Choctaw (3);2-1

3.;B.T. Washington (4);3-0

4.;Stillwater (2);2-1

5.;Sand Springs (5);3-0

6.;Putnam North (6);2-1

7.;Midwest City (7);2-1

8.;Del City (8);2-1

9.;Edmond Deer Creek (9);3-0

10.;Lawton (10);1-2

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Collinsville (1);3-0

2.;McAlester (2);3-0

3.;Coweta (3);3-0

4.;MWC Carl Albert (4);1-2

5.;OKC McGuinness (5);1-2

6.;Lawton MacArthur (6);3-0

7.;Guthrie (7);3-0

8.;Sapulpa (8);2-1

9.;Ardmore (9);3-0

10.;Noble (10);2-1

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Cushing (1);3-0

2.;Tuttle (2);3-0

3.;Wagoner (3);2-1

4.;Clinton (4);2-1

5.;Poteau (5);2-1

6.;Weatherford (6);2-0

7.;Hilldale (7);3-0

8.;Grove (8);3-0

9.;Bethany (9);2-1

10.;Cache (10);2-1

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Holland Hall (1);3-0

2.;Lincoln Christian (2);4-0

3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);3-0

4.;Verdigris (4);3-0

5.;Kingfisher (5);2-1

6.;Stigler (7);4-0

7.;Seminole (9);4-0

8.;Madill (--);3-0

9.;Berryhill (8);2-1

10.;Perkins-Tryon (10);2-1

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Metro Christian (1);2-1

2.;Washington (2);3-0

3.;Beggs (3);2-1

4.;Marlow (4);3-0

5.;Jones (5);1-2

6.;Okla. Chr. School (6);3-0

7.;Chandler (7);1-2

8.;OKC Millwood (8);1-2

9.;Vian (10);2-1

10.;Eufaula (9);2-1

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);3-0

2.;Cashion (2);3-1

3.;Gore (4);3-0

4.;Hooker (5);3-0

5.;Colcord (6);3-0

6.;Okemah (7);3-0

7.;Fairview (8);3-0

8.;Hominy (--);4-0

9.;Watonga (9);3-0

10.;Wayne (10);3-0

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Laverne (1);2-0

2.;Shattuck (2);3-0

3.;Dewar (3);4-0

4.;Davenport (4);3-0

5.;Regent Prep (5);2-1

6.;Pioneer P-V (6);3-0

7.;Velma-Alma (7);3-0

8.;Garber (9);3-0

9. Summit Christian (--);3-0

10.;Balko-Forgan (--);4-0

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Mt. View-Gotebo (1);3-0

2.;Timberlake (2);3-0

3.;Waynoka (3);2-1

4.;Tyrone (4);1-1

5.;Maysville (5);2-1

6.;Sasakwa (6);2-0

7.;Welch (8);3-0

8.;Maud (7);2-1

9.;Bluejacket (9);3-0

10.;Oaks Mission (10);2-1

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

