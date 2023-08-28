Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Booker T. Washington's football game this week against Del City will be played 25 hours earlier than scheduled.

The starting time has been shifted to 6 p.m. Thursday after both schools had off-the-field incidents that stopped their season-opening games last Friday.

At Del City's game at Choctaw, there was gun violence that resulted in one death and multiple injuries. At BTW's S.E. Williams Stadium, according to the Tulsa Police Department, a teenage male brandished a tan pistol in front of a crowd of students, causing a brief stampede in the stands.

Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Mick Wilson said the schedule change from Friday to Thursday occurred because the Mid-Del School District also has the Carl Albert at Midwest City game on Friday night.

"This enables them to have more security at the Booker T.-Del City game and to all be focused on that game," Wilson said. "And playing at 6 p.m. allows us to get our students home at an earlier time on a school night."

B.T. Washington, ranked No 5 in Class 6AII, is 0-1 after a 35-24 loss to Bentonville (Ark.) West while Del City is 1-0 and ranked No. 5 in 5A after the 34-25 win over Choctaw.

For regular-season games, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association leaves security measures up to the school districts. OSSAA executive director David Jackson said Monday he has confidence that school districts are doing everything possible to ensure students' safety.

"We don't force schools to do specific things, we leave it up to them," Jackson said. "The schools deal with security issues every day and keeping their kids safe at school so they don't need us to tell them how to keep people safe. That's something they do and do well every day. We just count on them to conduct the measures they have in place. And for the most part they all do a really good job."

Jackson added, "We're going to steer away from tellking them exactly what to do. It's hard for us to say, `you need to get metal detectors.' Some schools are better equipped to do that than others."

Jackson said that it was the first time in his 28 years with the OSSAA that there had been any shooting incidents on the football season's opening week and that it was "quite a shock."

"The people who are causing problems seem to always be a step ahead but I feel comfortable saying our school leaders are doing everything they can to keep our kids safe," Jackson said.

"The measures that the schools have in place and the things they implement are good. It's going to be virtually impossible to stop all these things from happening regardess of the measures that people put in place."

