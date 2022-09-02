Bryce Ashlock leads Union's defensive effort in win over Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — Union senior linebacker Bryce Ashlock played with plenty of energy Friday night even though he didn't get much sleep the night before the matchup with Broken Arrow.

"I was hyped when I went to sleep and I was hyped up when I woke up," Ashlock said.

And he was still hyped in the final moments of the second-ranked Redhawks' 28-7 victory over the No. 6 Tigers before an estimated 9,000 fans at Memorial Stadium in a rematch of Union's win in last year's Class 6AI semifinals.

With Broken Arrow looking to score a consolation touchdown with less than two minutes left, Ashlock ended those hopes with a jarring fourth-down tackle on quarterback Owen Jones.

"We were really motivated to stop them," Ashlock said. "This week we worked on perseverance, that was our goal."

That final stop capped a stellar effort from Ashlock and the entire Redhawks defense that held Broken Arrow to 198 yards — about 400 less than the Tigers (0-2) racked up in their season opener last week at Bentonville (Arkansas). Broken Arrow managed only 34 yards on 34 rushes.

"Our kids made some plays and played real stingy defense," Union coach Kirk Fridrich said.

Broken Arrow didn't pick up its initial first down until Jones' 47-yard completion to Kade Matthews to the Union 14 with 8:07 left in the second, but the Redhawks came up with sacks by Kaden Thomas and Jalen Lewis sandwiched around Ashlock's big pass breakup. Ashlock also assisted on Lewis' fourth-down sack. By that time Union led 20-0.

In the third quarter, Broken Arrow took the opening kickoff and drove again to the Union 14, but Jones was stuffed by De'Marion Thomas and several others for no gain on fourth-and-1.

Broken Arrow finally got on the scoreboard later in the quarter with Nate Jones' 1-yard TD run following Owen Jones' 54-yard pass to Kayleb Barnett. But Union quickly answered with a 10-play, 71-yard drive, capped by McKinney's 1-yard TD run and Grayson Tempest's 2-point pass to Lane Wood for a 28-7 lead with 19 seconds left in the third.

Union's DJ McKinney had 22 rushes for 173 yards and scored two TDs overall. Shaker Reisig completed 21-of-31 passes for 219 yards and a TD. Tempest had nine catches for 73 yards.

Fridrich, in his opening remarks to his 2-0 team after the final seconds ticked off, told his players that "it felt like a playoff game."

"You want to have your team tested early in nondistrict games," Fridrich said. "That's been our recipe for a long time. You hate to say you want your team to go through some adversity, but we were just glad we were able to come up with the victory."

After the teams traded turning the ball over on downs near midfield to open the game, Union drove 54 yards in eight plays, capped by Reisig's 4-yard TD swing pass to McKinney.

On their next possession, the Redhawks rolled 43 yards in five plays. Dae'Mar Nealy scored on a 22-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

Broken Arrow's ensuing possession ended with Union tackling the Tigers' punter at the 19. But the Redhawks couldn't capitalize and turned the ball over on downs.

However, the Redhawks quickly made it 20-0 early in the second quarter on Nealy's 5-yard TD run, set up by McKinney's 39-yard dash.

Union's final scoring threat before halftime when the Tigers' defense got a bit of revenge on Redhawks receiver Jino Boyd for scoring the winning TD in last year's semifinals. The Tigers stripped the ball away from Boyd at the end of a long gain and Auztin Newell recovered for BA at its 17.

Broken Arrow won the takeaway battle 2-1, but Union dominated in just about every other way.

"That's a good Broken Arrow team," Fridrich said. "We knew we had a challenge and our kids rose up to it."

UNION 28, BROKEN ARROW 7

Union;14;6;8;0;—;28

Broken Arrow;0;0;7;0;—;7

UN -- McKinney 4 pass from Reisig (Forbes kick)

UN -- Nealy 22 run (Forbes kick)

UN -- Nealy 5 run (kick failed)

BA -- N.Jones 1 run (Martens kick)

UN -- McKinney 1 run (Wood pass from Tempest)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — UN 20, BA 8; Rushes-Yards — UN 22-173, BA 34-34; Comp-Att-Int — UN 21-31-0, BA 12-26-1. Passing Yards — UN 219, BA 164. Fumbles-Lost — UN 2-2, BA 0-0. Penalty Yards — UN 11-90, BA 6-35. Total Yards — UN 437, BA 198. Punts-Avg. — UN 2-26.5, BA 5-37.6.​