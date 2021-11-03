Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings, Maurion Horn rise in All-World rankings

Completed 11-of-19 passes for 189 yards and three TDs plus had three carries for 48 yards and a touchdown in the 6AII No. 6 Sandites’ 41-20 win at Bartlesville. In 2021, is 139-for-223 for 2,018 yards and 23 TDs; 407 rushing yards and eight TDs. Has the Sandites’ career record with 5,642 passing yards. Last year, accounted for 3,005 yards and 28 TDs.

4. Oscar Hammond

Collinsville, WR/DB, Sr. (4)

Caught three passes for 39 yards and a TD in the 5A No. 1 Cardinals' 63-8 win over Pryor. Also set up TDs with a 35-yard pass completion, a 34-yard punt return and 14-yard return of a short kickoff. Had a 9-yard run and two tackles. In 2021 has 32 receptions for 796 yards and 12 TDs plus 14 carries for 166 yards and three TDs. Also is 3-of-3 passing for 111 yards with a TD. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.

5. Zane Woodham

Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (5)