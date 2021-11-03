Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings, Maurion Horn rise in All-World rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top 10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Sr. (1)
The World’s 2020 state player of the year and Oklahoma State commit was held out of the Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans’ 66-13 win over Ponca City for precautionary reasons after suffering an injury in Week 8. For the season, has 66 carries for 694 yards, 46 catches for 598 yards and 17 TDs overall. Career totals: 4,567 rushing yards, 135 catches for 1,617 yards, 94 TDs.
2. CJ Brown
Beggs, RB/DB, Sr. (2)
OSU commit had four carries for 28 yards and a TD as his workload was limited in the 2A No. 2 Golden Demons’ 58-13 win over Haskell. This season, has 114 rushes for 1,455 yards and 21 TDs. Career totals of 5,110 rushing yards, 57 catches for 725 yards, 83 TDs.
3. Ty Pennington
Sand Springs, QB, Sr. (3)
Completed 11-of-19 passes for 189 yards and three TDs plus had three carries for 48 yards and a touchdown in the 6AII No. 6 Sandites’ 41-20 win at Bartlesville. In 2021, is 139-for-223 for 2,018 yards and 23 TDs; 407 rushing yards and eight TDs. Has the Sandites’ career record with 5,642 passing yards. Last year, accounted for 3,005 yards and 28 TDs.
4. Oscar Hammond
Collinsville, WR/DB, Sr. (4)
Caught three passes for 39 yards and a TD in the 5A No. 1 Cardinals' 63-8 win over Pryor. Also set up TDs with a 35-yard pass completion, a 34-yard punt return and 14-yard return of a short kickoff. Had a 9-yard run and two tackles. In 2021 has 32 receptions for 796 yards and 12 TDs plus 14 carries for 166 yards and three TDs. Also is 3-of-3 passing for 111 yards with a TD. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.
5. Zane Woodham
Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (5)
Had 15 tackles with a sack plus 12 rushes for 54 yards and four receptions for 54 yards and a TD in the 3A No. 5 Dutch's 12-7 loss at No. 4 Verdigris. For the season, has 123 rushes for 1,134 yards and 16 TDs; 117 tackles with 16½ for losses and four sacks. Also has completed a 33-yard pass and scored on an 87-yard punt return. Last year, had 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeways. Also had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 14 TDs.
6. Max Brown
Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (6)
Central Michigan commit didn't play as the 3A No. 1 Builldogs had a bye week. In 2021, has completed 104-of-142 passes for 1,890 yards and 28 TDs, and has 89 rushes for 913 yards and 14 TDs. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.
7. RJ Spears-Jennings
Broken Arrow, WR/DB, Sr. (8)
Oklahoma commit had five catches for 58 yards and a TD plus a 15-yard carry and eight tackles in the 6AI No. 3 Tigers’ 28-13 win at Norman. In 2021, has 30 receptions for 475 yards and seven TDs overall plus 37 tackles and two interceptions, including a Pick-6.
8. Maurion Horn
Broken Arrow, RB/DB, Sr. (10)
Texas Tech commit had more than 200 total yards in the third consecutive game as he had 30 carries for 186 yards and three TDs plus three catches for 42 yards at Norman. For the season, has 97 carries for 770 yards and 10 TDs overall plus nine tackles. Had 1,160 rushing yards and 13 TDs last season.
9. Mason Gilkey
Pawhuska, WR/DB, Sr. (9)
OSU commit had three receptions for 82 yards and a TD plus two tackles in the Class A No. 6 Huskies' 48-0 win at Wyandotte. In eight games, has 54 receptions for 807 yards and 14 TDs. Career totals: 145 catches, 2,877 yards, 55 TDs, 126 tackles.
10. Gage Hamm
Coweta, QB, Sr. (7)
Completed 11-of-17 passes for 108 yards and had 14 carries for 79 yards in the 5A No. 6 Tigers’ 28-14 win over Bishop Kelley. This season, is 99-of-172 passing for 1,500 yards and 19 TDs plus four rushing TDs. Career passing totals: 388-of-603, 5,909 yards, 62 TDs, 10 interceptions.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World