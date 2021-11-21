Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings in national online vote for All-America Game

Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings is among eight candidates in an online vote for the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game's final roster spot.

The ESPN-televised game is scheduled Jan. 2 at Orlando, Florida.

There will be three rounds for the online fan vote that starts Monday at www.underarmournext.com/football/fanvote -- the first round will conclude Wednesday. Players will be matched up in a bracket-style competition, and the player that receives the most votes in each matchup moves on to the next round. The winner will be an Under Armour All-American.

Spears-Jennings, an Oklahoma commit, had 36 catches for 626 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He also had 47 tackles and two interceptions at safety.

Other candidates are offensive tackle Jordan Anthony of Tylertown, Mississippi (Florida State commit); tight end Jerry Cross of Milwaukee (Penn State); wide receiver Kevin Green of Mission Hills, California (Southern Cal); tight end Amari Niblack of St. Petersburg, Florida (Alabama); offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak of Valdosta, Georgia (uncommitted); wide receiver Kobe Prentice of Calera, Alabama (Alabama); and offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson of Miami, Florida (Florida).

Quarterfinal voting runs for 48 hours starting at 11 a.m. Monday. The semifinals will go for 48 hours starting at 11 a.m. Thursday. And the final starts at 11 a.m. Sunday and runs through 11 a.m. Nov. 30.

