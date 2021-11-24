Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings advances to national online voting semifinals for All-America Game

Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings has advanced to the final four candidates in an online vote for the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game's final roster spot.

The ESPN-televised game is scheduled Jan. 2 at Orlando, Florida.

There are three rounds for the online fan vote that started Monday at www.underarmournext.com/football/fanvote -- the first round concluded Wednesday with Spears-Jennings winning his matchup. Players are matched up in a bracket-style competition, and the player that receives the most votes in each matchup moves on to the next round. The winner will be an Under Armour All-American.

Spears-Jennings, an Oklahoma commit, had 36 receptions for 626 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He also had 47 tackles and two interceptions at safety.

Other semifinalists are wide receivers Jordan Anthony of Tylertown, Mississippi (Florida State commit); Kevin Green of Mission Hills, California (Southern Cal); and Kobe Prentice of Calera, Alabama (Alabama).

Semifinal voting runs for 48 hours starting at noon Thursday. And the final starts at noon Sunday and runs through noon Tuesday.

