Broken Arrow's Maurion Horn returns to All-World rankings

4. Oscar HammondCollinsville, WR/DB, Sr. (4)

Caught three passes for 129 yards and three TDs in a 71-7 win over Memorial. Has 29 receptions for 757 yards and 11 TDs this season plus 13 carries for 157 yards and three TDs. Also is 2-of-2 passing for 76 yards with a TD. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.

5. Zane WoodhamHolland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (5)

Had 21 tackles with three rushes for 43 yards and a TD in the 3A No, 1 Dutch’s 42-8 win over Jay. For the season, has 111 rushes for 1,080 yards and 15 TDs; 102 tackles with 15½ for losses and three sacks. Also has completed a 33-yard pass and scored on an 87-yard punt return. Last year, had 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeways. Also had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 14 TDs.

6. Max BrownLincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (6)