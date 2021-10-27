Broken Arrow's Maurion Horn returns to All-World rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top 10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Braylin PresleyBixby, RB, Sr. (1)
The World’s 2020 state player of the year and Oklahoma State commit had eight touches for 112 yards before leaving with an injury in the Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans’ 56-14 win over Muskogee. His 56-yard TD reception was the FOX23 play of the week. For the season, has 66 carries for 694 yards, 46 receptions for 598 yards and 17 TDs overall. Career totals: 4,567 rushing yards, 135 catches for 1,617 yards, 94 TDs.
2. CJ BrownBeggs, RB/DB, Sr. (2)
OSU commit had 15 carries for 155 yards and two TDs in the 2A No. 2 Golden Demons’ 44-14 win at Kiefer. This season, has 110 rushes for 1,427 yards and 20 TDs. Career totals of 5,082 rushing yards, 57 catches for 725 yards, 82 TDs.
3. Ty PenningtonSand Springs, QB, Sr. (3)
Completed 19-of-31 passes for 272 yards and three TDs plus a rushing touchdown in the 6AII No. 6 Sandites’ 41-28 loss to No. 2 Choctaw. In 2021, is 128-for-204 for 1,815 yards and 20 TDs; 359 rushing yards and seven TDs. Has the Sandites’ career record with 5,439 passing yards. Last year, accounted for 3,005 yards and 28 TDs.
4. Oscar HammondCollinsville, WR/DB, Sr. (4)
Caught three passes for 129 yards and three TDs in a 71-7 win over Memorial. Has 29 receptions for 757 yards and 11 TDs this season plus 13 carries for 157 yards and three TDs. Also is 2-of-2 passing for 76 yards with a TD. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.
5. Zane WoodhamHolland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (5)
Had 21 tackles with three rushes for 43 yards and a TD in the 3A No, 1 Dutch’s 42-8 win over Jay. For the season, has 111 rushes for 1,080 yards and 15 TDs; 102 tackles with 15½ for losses and three sacks. Also has completed a 33-yard pass and scored on an 87-yard punt return. Last year, had 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeways. Also had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 14 TDs.
6. Max BrownLincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (6)
Central Michigan commit completed 11-of-14 passes for 280 yards, had nine carries for 71 with three TDs each passing and rushing in the 3A No. 2 Bulldogs’ 55-13 win over Checotah. In nine games, has accounted for 2,803 yards and 42 TDs — 104-of-142 passing for 1,890 yards and 28 TDs, and 89 rushes for 913 yards and 14 TDs. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.
7. Gage HammCoweta, QB, Sr. (7)
Completed 18-of-30 passes for 309 yards and four TDs in the 5A No. 6 Tigers’ 41-13 win at Shawnee. His lone punt was inside the Shawnee 20. Also had eight rushes for 26 yards. In 2021, is 88-of-155 passing for 1,392 yards and 19 TDs plus four rushing TDs. Career passing totals: 377-of-586, 5,801 yards, 62 TDs, 10 interceptions.
8. RJ Spears-JenningsBroken Arrow, WR/DB, Sr. (10)
Oklahoma commit had nine catches for 112 yards and two TDs in the 6AI No. 3 Tigers’ 47-42 win over No. 6 Edmond Santa Fe. Also had six tackles and a pass deflection. In 2021, has 25 receptions for 427 yards and six TDs overall plus 29 tackles and two interceptions, including a pick-6.
9. Mason GilkeyPawhuska, WR/DB, Sr. (8)
OSU commit had the week off as the Class A No. 8 Huskies received a forfeit win from Afton. In seven games, has 51 receptions for 725 yards and 13 TDs. Career totals: 142 catches, 2,795 yards, 54 TDs, 124 tackles.
10. Maurion HornBroken Arrow, RB/DB, Sr. (NR)
Texas Tech commit returns to the rankings after gaining 483 yards on 50 carries with five TDs over the past two weeks, including 217 yards and the winning TD with 1:07 left last Friday. Had 1,160 rushing yards and 13 TDs last season.