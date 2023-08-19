Barry Lewis
Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor
Broken Arrow senior Derrick Osmond announced Saturday on Twitter his football commitment to Tulsa.
Osmond, who is 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, had 36 tackles and a 33-yard fumble return for a touchdown last season at defensive end. As a tight end, he had three catches for 33 yards and a TD.
Osmond also had offers from Kansas, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Sam Houston State and Texas State.
Verbal commitments are not binding. The early football signing period starts Dec. 20.
