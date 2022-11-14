Broken Arrow-Union, Jenks-Mustang highlight Week 12 playoff matchups

All games at 7 p.m. Friday. Classes 6AI, 6AII, 5A, 4A, 3A and C are in the quarterfinals. Games in 2A, A and B are in the second round.

1. Class 6AI: No. 7 Broken Arrow at No. 1 Union

The outlook: These rivals meet in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row and sixth time in seven years. The last three matchups have been thrillers.

Records: Broken Arrow 5-6, Union 10-0

Key players: Broken Arrow — QB Owen Jones has passed for 2,010 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Tigers have a pair of 1,000-yard rushers: Kaydin Jones (1,186) and Nate Jones (1,053) with 10 TDs each. Top receivers are Kayleb Barnett (45 catches, 669 yards, 5 TDs) and Kade Matthews (39-808-7). Union — QB Shaker Reisig has thrown for 2,201 yards and 22 TDs. DJ McKinney has 1,265 rushing yards and 23 TDs. Jino Boyd has 46 catches for 843 yards and 11 TDs while Grayson Tempest has 37 receptions for 530 yards and five TDs. Over the last three games, Reisig is 63-of-76 for 889 yards ad 11 TDs with Boyd having 27 catches for 462 yards and seven TDs.

Earlier this year: On Sept. 2, Union won 28-7 at Broken Arrow. McKinney had 205 yards and two TDs. Union's defense held Broken Arrow to 192 yards, including only 34 rushing.

Series history: In last year's semifinals, Boyd caught a 39-yard TD pass with 6:11 left to give Union a 17-14 win. Union is 11-1 against Broken Arrow in the postseason with the Tigers' lone win, 35-31, in 2019. From 1990-2017, Union went 36-1 against the Tigers. Union has won the last four meetings.

2. 6AI: No. 4 Jenks at No. 5 Mustang

Outlook: It's a rematch of Jenks' 17-10 win in last year's semifinals.

Records: Jenks 9-2, Mustang 8-2

Key players: Jenks — During the past three games, QB Ike Owens is 31-of-40 for 571 yards and six TDs plus four rushing touchdowns. During that span, Ty Walls has 11 catches for 255 yards with a TD in each game. On defense, Walls and linebacker Cooper Crissup had key interceptions in last year's win over the Broncos. Mustang — QB Tristen Russell is 148-of-214 for 2,533 yards and 31 TDs. A stellar receiving corps includes OU commit Jacobe Johnson and Air Force commit Keegan Bass. Jenks held Johnson to 9 yards last year.

Notable: Jenks has won 19 consecutive quarterfinal games since a 14-10 loss at Westmoore in 2002.

Series history: Jenks has won all three playoff meetings, including 55-28 in the 2019 quarterfinals at Mustang.

3. 6AI: No. 6 Owasso at No. 3 Norman North

The outlook: Both teams carry six-game winning streaks. Norman North hasn't won a quarterfinal game since 2016. Owasso is 4-1 in the quarterfinals under coach Bill Blankenship.

Records: Owasso 7-4, Norman North 8-2

Key players: Owasso QB Mason Willingham is 157-of-233 for 1,729 yards and 14 TDs. He also has rushed for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. His top receiver is Anthony Hills, who has 52 catches for 896 yards and eight TDs. Norman North QB Kamden Sixkiller is 123-of-203 for 2,225 yards and 25 TDs, and hasn't thrown an interception in the past seven games. He also has 660 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

Series history: Owasso leads 7-2 and has won five in a row, including 70-28 last year, since Norman North’s 49-27 victory in 2016. Owasso won 33-22 on its last visit to Norman North in 2020.

4. 3A: No. 5 Cascia Hall at No. 2 Metro Christian

The outlook: A rare football meeting between schools located only 4 miles apart.

Records: Cascia Hall 9-2; Metro Christian 11-0

Key players: Cascia Hall — QB/DB Cooper Lai is 109-of-162 for 1,563 yards and 17 TDs. He also has five takeaways on defense. Jayce Ward has rushed for 823 yards and 13 TDs, and is a force at linebacker. Baxter Robertson is the Commandos' top receiver with 44 catches for 691 yards and seven TDs. Metro Christian — QB Kirk Francis is 204-of-296 for 2,972 yards and 42 TDs. Breck Nauman has 38 catches for 657 yards and 10 TDs.

Series history: Cascia leads 7-0, including three playoff wins — 28-0 in 2016, 21-7 in 2004 and 14-0 in 1993.

5. 5A: No. 5 McGuinness at No. 1 Coweta

The outlook: Can Coweta get over the quarterfinal hump? This is where the Tigers were eliminated the past four years.

Records: McGuinness 10-1, Coweta 11-0

Series history: Two years ago, McGuinness's 39-12 quarterfinal win at Coweta ended the Tigers' most successful season since 1998. Their only other meeting was in last season's opener — Coweta won 35-28 at McGuinness as Na'Kylan Starks scored three TDs for the Tigers. McGuinness RB Mike Taffe had 225 yards and two TDs, and River Warren passed for a pair of TDs to Tyrrell Bruner.

Best of the rest

6AI: No. 8 Enid (6-5) at No. 2 Bixby (9-1): Except for Owasso's Cole Adams in the opener, Enid's Tykie Andrews is the best receiver Bixby has faced this season. Andrews has 120 catches for 1,461 yards and 17 TDs.

6AII: No. 5 B.T. Washington (7-4) at No. 3 Deer Creek (9-1): BTW won their last playoff meeting, 23-0, in the 2010 quarterfinals en route to a state title.

6AII: No. 7 Ponca City (6-5) at No. 4 Muskogee (9-1): Ponca City edged Muskogee 35-28 in the 2021 regular-season finale.

6AII No. 6 Sand Springs (7-4) at No. 2 Choctaw (9-1): Choctaw defeated the Sandites 41-28 last season.

6AII: No. 8 Bartlesville (5-6) at No. 1 Stillwater (10-0): Bartlesville won their last meeting, 31-6, in 2013.

5A: No. 7 Guthrie (9-2) at No. 2 Grove (11-0): The host Ridgerunners need a win for their first semifinal berth since 2008.

4A: No. 3 Wagoner (8-3) at No. 6 Tuttle (9-2): These teams meet in the quarterfinals for the third year in a row — Wagoner prevailed 21-14 in 2020 and Tuttle won 28-0 in 2021.

3A: No. 6 Perkins-Tryon (9-2) at No. 4 Verdigris (10-1): Perkins' only losses were to 4A No. 1 Cushing and 3A No. 2 Metro Christian.

2A: No. 8 Kiefer (10-1) at No. 3 Vian (9-2): Kiefer's first-round win ended a six-game playoff losing streak.

2A: No. 5 Claremore Sequoyah (10-1) at No. 4 Eufaula (10-1): Eufaula has won all three previous meetings — all in the playoffs — in 2003, '04 and '14.

2A: Idabel (8-3) at No. 9 Beggs (7-4): Beggs won the only previous meeting, 43-7, in a 2011 playoff opener.

2A: No. 6 Prague (10-1) at No. 7 Victory Christian (8-3): Victory swept their two previous meetings in 2012 and '13.

A: No. 9 Quapaw (10-1) at No. 4 Hominy (11-0): They haven't played since Hominy's 38-13 win in the 2003 playoffs. Quapaw is a win away from its first quarterfinal berth since 1995.

B: Quinton (8-2) at No. 4 Regent Prep (10-0): Quinton has never enjoyed two wins in a postseason.

C: No. 6 Mt. View-Gotebo (7-3) at No. 5 Wesleyan Christian (10-1): A rematch of MVG's 70-19 quarterfinal win last year.