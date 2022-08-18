Broken Arrow’s Dietrich Moore has ‘something to prove’ after ACL injury

A wave of relief splashed over Dietrich Moore.

He'd just been granted the news he yearned for. After nine long months – consisting of a knee surgery and hours of physical therapy – Broken Arrow’s 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker was given clearance to return to the field.

On Sunday afternoon, he hopped on Twitter to relay the news.

“Finally been released after nine long months, never felt more confident,” Moore said in a tweet.

Finally been released after nine long months, never felt more confident. pic.twitter.com/ThibNNYLkm — Dietrich Moore 7️⃣🐅 (@moore_dietrich) August 14, 2022

Confidence isn’t something Moore has lacked. The three-year starter for the Tigers accumulated more than 60 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown during a 2021 season he missed the final three games and playoffs in.

Despite the shortened season, Moore still solidified himself as an elite linebacker in the state. Moore is No. 2 in the All-World Preseason Football Rankings for linebackers.

His injury, a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus, was suffered in the first quarter of the Tigers' 47-42 win against Edmond Santa Fe in late October last season.

But, with his recent clearance, Moore has pushed that to the past. He gets to compete now. Although he won't play in Broken Arrow's scrimmage against Muskogee this Friday in Bixby, he remains excited to finally return to the sidelines.

“I haven’t really been doing much, just to start off slow,” said Moore during the Tulsa World’s annual Fall Photo Day on Wednesday at Memorial. “But I’m working back into it and it feels good to be back out there.”

Moore's personal goals for the season remain solidified. He wants to retain his status as a top recruit in Oklahoma. But, he sees an opportunity for growth as a team.

“We haven’t gotten a gold ball yet so I’m going to go get that gold ball,” Moore said.

To Moore, the tools are there for the Tigers to achieve their goal. Having coach Josh Blankenship for a full offseason has helped the team operate smoother. He also alluded to the heightened intensity and effort during practices and workouts.

And then of course, Moore is returning to the lineup.

Jamison Mejia, a towering 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle for Broken Arrow, said Moore’s absence was noticeable during the end of the season.

“Dietrich is a terror on defense,” he said. “He was our main defense at the beginning of the season. We went downhill the next game he was out.”

Mejia recalled a moment during his freshman year when Broken Arrow was on the goal line against Bixby and Moore, then a running back, pinballed off nearly every Spartan defender and into the end zone.

“I expect the same thing out of him," Mejia said. "I saw him when he was hurt, he had the same mindset, and seeing him now, he is back to where he was. He is 100% now.”

Moore currently possesses an offer from New Mexico State and the overall feedback he has received from other college coaches remains positive.

But, he knows there is more he needs to accomplish.

“They just want to see me get back out there and see what I can do now after my surgery,” Moore said.

“I’ve definitely got something to prove.”