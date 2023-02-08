BROKEN ARROW — It was difficult at times for Dietrich Moore, but signing to play at the University of North Texas proves that his hard work has paid off.

The Broken Arrow linebacker, who missed the second half of the 2021 season with a major knee injury before returning in 2022, was all smiles at the official signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Broken Arrow’s Indoor Varsity Training Center.

“It’s been a lot of hard work and dedication,” Moore said. “I put a lot of hours into it, so it’s a pretty big deal.”

He noted that while the process of rehabbing his knee was difficult, he learned that even though he has a lot of support around him, he had to do the work himself to battle his way back onto the field.

“Obviously, the people that love me are going to be around and take care of me and do what they can, but this thing is really on myself,” said Moore, who recorded 80 tackles this season after his return. “It’s all in your head, as long as you’re strong in the mind, you’ll be a strong person. It took about 9-10 months to come back from it. I was just working hard and doing therapy and all that here, and at Tulsa Bone and Joint, and they got me right.”

Moore’s recruitment and offer from North Texas happened pretty quickly. The new UNT coaching staff led by Eric Morris, who was just hired on Dec. 13 after serving as the offensive coordinator at Washington State, pursued him and soon afterwards, Moore was visiting the Denton campus. That sold him and he announced his commitment on social media on Jan. 15.

“I think it was like two weeks before the first signing day (Feb. 1, which was wiped out due to inclement weather), and I committed the same weekend they offered me, because I went down there,” Moore said. “It was a great time, it was amazing down there. I think all the coaches, they’re really the real deal, they know what they’re talking about. Most of them have played their fair share in the League. It’s their first year at North Texas, but you can tell the way they’re trying to take the program.”

He was also happy that he had multiple teammates from BA’s football team, which went 5-7 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 6AI playoffs last November, also signing on Wednesday to play at the next level.

For cornerback Jaylon Franklin, that was the best part of the day — sharing the experience with so many of his teammates.

“It’s been a challenge and a dream to sign and go to college,” said Franklin, who signed with the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. “It’s a great day, a lot of smiles, good to see a lot of these same faces. I’m just happy to see a lot of us succeed, putting in all the work we put in. There’s been a lot of hard days, a lot of blood, sweat and tears for us. Having all these guys sign is a big deal.”

Franklin appreciates the loyalty and attention he’s received from UCO for years now.

“UCO has been right by my side since my sophomore year, before I even touched the field, before I even started,” Franklin said. “They’ve just been following me throughout my career, they’ve just been the ones who stayed close and it feels like home.”

Offensive lineman Reid Adams signed with Missouri Southern State and afterwards, reflected on what he’s achieved to this point.

“It’s been a long journey and it’s a great experience right now,” Adams said. “It shows that everything paid off and that it was worth it.”

Adams attended a football camp at Missouri Southern State last July and the coaching staff showed immediate interest in him and kept in contact with him all season.

“The coaches, they showed love since the first time I went up there,” Adams said. “I went for a camp, and they wanted me and they showed interest. It was a good feeling from the very beginning. It was nothing but love from there. It was great.”

Other BA football players honored at Wednesday's signing ceremony include tight end Jamison Mejia, who’s going to Oklahoma State, tight end Joshua Willhite (Fort Hayes State), Auztin Newell (Northeastern State), Elishah Wilson (Butler Community College), De’marius Reynolds (Evangel University), Garrett Lynch (Southwestern College), Chancellor Marick (Oklahoma Baptist) and Antonio Jones Jr. (MidAmerican Nazarene).

Several Broken Arrow soccer players also signed, led by brothers Wyatt and Luke Nantz, who are both heading to Central Arkansas together. Wyatt Nantz said the brothers were a package deal.

“We’re excited, we’re probably going to room together, but it’s good to know that I’ll have someone at college as well,” said Wyatt, a midfielder who scored 12 goals and eight assists for the Tigers last season and was named to the Tulsa World All-World First Team. “We chose University of Central Arkansas, because when we went on the visit, we were just ecstatic with the players and how they were very kind and thoughtful, and also just the facilities that they have. We’re just really excited to go there.”

Other BA soccer signees were Brandon Shrier (Rogers State), Blake Frisillo (Northeastern State) and Elijah Ngoyi (Southwestern Christian University).