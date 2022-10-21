Broken Arrow overcomes halftime deficit as Enid can't keep up with the Joneses

BROKEN ARROW — After trailing by three points at halftime Thursday night, eighth-ranked Broken Arrow’s football team responded with 24 unanswered points in the second half for a 45-24 victory over No. 7 Enid in a pivotal District 6AI-1 matchup.

The Tigers (3-5, 3-2) snapped a fourth-place tie with the Plainsmen (4-4, 2-3) and put themselves in good position to host a first-round playoff game. Each team has two games left in the regular season.

On its first possession, Enid quarterback Aidan Robinson hit receiver Tykie Andrews thrice as the Plainsmen (4-4) marched 77 yards to the end zone. Andrews’ 22-yard touchdown reception put Enid ahead 7-0.

Following a missed Broken Arrow field goal, the Plainsmen again went the distance, alternating between Andrews targets and Luke Rauh carries, a one-two punch which accounted for over 96% of Enid’s yardage for the night.

Andrews’ jet sweep from the 6-yard line put his team ahead two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Broken Arrow quarterback Owen Jones connected with Kaibre Harris for a 60-yard touchdown completion to put the Tigers (3-5) on the board in the second quarter. The Tigers’ offense gained traction as running back Kaydin Jones and specialty quarterback Cooper Bates rushed for a touchdown each.

“It’s really just a process. We’ve just got to trust each other,” Kaydin Jones said. “Once we started trusting each other, it was open, and they couldn’t stop us.”

Andrews sandwiched his third touchdown, a 60-yard completion from quarterback Bennett Percival, between Jones’ and Bates' scores. Plainsmen kicker Daniel Real sent a go-ahead 19-yard attempt between Memorial Stadium's north goal posts as the half time buzzer sounded.

“Coach (Josh Blankenship) always says ‘1-0,’ you know, so I think that’s what the defense did. They just went on to the next play, and as you saw in the second half, shut out,” Kaydin Jones said. “Congratulations to them.”

After an unsuccessful drive to start the third quarter, Broken Arrow punter Garrett Lynch pinned the Plainsmen at their own 4-yard line. Enid drove toward the end zone until a fumble on an attempted fourth-and-2 reverse play found itself in Auztin Newell’s hands at the Enid 34.

The Tigers capitalized on a four-play, 34-yard drive as running back Nate Jones — the third player named Jones to participate in a Broken Arrow touchdown — scored the go-ahead touchdown from 13 yards.

Again facing a fourth-and-5 later in the third, the Plainsmen failed to convert as Broken Arrow took over from its own 34. Hunter Martens' 26-yard field goal increased the Tigers' lead to 31-24.

On Enid's next possession, Percival dropped back and appeared to look for a screen pass to a running back, but Broken Arrow nose Demarius Reynolds anticipated and intercepted the short pass. He returned it 28 yards to set the Tigers up 17 yards from a two-touchdown lead.

The senior recently scouted a similar play in practice and dropped the interception.

“I said, ‘I’m not going to miss it twice,’ ” Reynolds said.

Owen Jones then scored on a 1-yard run. The Plainsmen didn't score agan and Kayleb Barnett later caught a 37-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.

Kaydin Jones finished the game with 15 rushes for 122 yards, four catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Nate Jones ran eight times for 90 yards. Owen Jones passed 12-15 for 192 yards for two touchdowns and Cooper Bates ran seven times for 64 yards.

Andrews caught 13 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Enid quarterbacks targeted him 17 times. Rauh ran 26 times for 162 yards.

“(Andrews) is a good player. He was going off. We just needed to defensively lock up and just stop him, and we figured out a way to do it,” Reynolds said.

Broken Arrow plays at No. 4 Jenks (6-2, 4-1) next Friday.

“Last year, we had a tough four games, and we got ready for the playoffs that way (reaching the semifinals), and I hope we can do the same this year,” Reynolds said.

BROKEN ARROW 45, ENID 24

Enid;14;10;0;0;—;24

Broken Arrow;0;21;7;17;—;45

EN — Tykie Andrews 22 pass from Aidan Robinson (Daniel Real kick)

EN — Andrews 6 pass from Robinson (Real kick)

BA — Kaibre Harris 60 pass from Owen Jones (Kick missed)

BA — Kaydin Jones 8 run (Jones conversion)

EN — Andrew 60 pass from Bennett Perciva (Real kick)

BA — Bates 6 run (Hunter Martens kick)

EN — Real 19 field goal

BA — Martens 26 field goal

BA — Owen Jones 1 run (Martens kick)

BA — Kayleb Burnett 37 pass from Jones (Martens kick)

First Downs — EN 23, BA 23; Rushes-Yards — EN 36-151, BA 37-309; Pass-Comp-Int — EN 15–30-1; BA 12-16-0; Passing Yards — EN 241, BA 192; Fum-Lost — EN 2-1, BA 0-0; Penalty Yards — EN 10-67, BA 7-100; Total Yards — EN 392, BA 501; Punts-Avg — EN 2-25.5, BA 1-37.