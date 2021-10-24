 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken Arrow, Mustang move up in 6AI rankings; Mounds debuts in Class A's top 10
0 Comments
Tulsa World High School Football Rankings

Broken Arrow, Mustang move up in 6AI rankings; Mounds debuts in Class A's top 10

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Video courtesy of FOX23

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Jenks (1);7-1

2.;Union (2);7-1

3.;Broken Arrow (4);5-3

4.;Mustang (8);5-3

5.;Owasso (3);6-2

6.;Edmond Santa Fe (5);4-4

7. Norman North (6);5-3

8.;Moore (7);6-2

9.;Norman (10);4-4

10.;Edmond North (--);3-5

Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 8

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

You voted:

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);8-0

2.;Choctaw (2);6-2

3.;B.T. Washington (3);7-1

4.;Del City (5);7-1

5.;Stillwater (6);6-2

6.;Sand Springs (4);5-3

7.;Edmond Deer Creek (7);6-2

8.;Lawton (9);4-4

9.;Putnam North (--);4-4

10.;Midwest City (8);4-4

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Collinsville (1);8-0

2.;McAlester (2);8-0

3.;MWC Carl Albert (3);5-2

4.;Lawton MacArthur (4);8-0

5.;Ardmore (5);8-0

6.;Coweta (6);7-1

7.;OKC McGuinness (7);4-3

8.;Guthrie (8);7-1

9.;Pryor (9);7-1

10.;Noble (10);6-2

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Tuttle (1);8-0

2.;Cushing (2);7-1

3.;Clinton (3);7-1

4.;Poteau (4);7-1

5.;Grove (5);8-0

6.;Bethany (6);7-1

7.;Bristow (7);6-2

8.;Wagoner (8);6-2

9.;Broken Bow (--);7-1

10.;Elk City (10);7-1

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Holland Hall (1);8-0

2.;Lincoln Christian (2);9-0

3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);8-0

4.;Stigler (4);7-1

5.;Berryhill (5);6-2

6.;Verdigris (6);7-1

7.;Seminole (7);7-1

8.;Perkins-Tryon (8);6-2

9.;Kingfisher (9);6-2

10.;Sulphur (10);6-2

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Washington (1);8-0

2.;Beggs (2);7-1

3.;Marlow (3);8-0

4.;Okla. Chr. School (4);8-0

5.;Victory Christian (5);6-2

6.;Vian (6);7-1

7.;Eufaula (7);7-1

8.;Rejoice Christian (8);7-1

9.;Bethel (9);7-1

10.;Antlers (10);8-0

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);8-0

2.;Cashion (2);7-1

3.;Gore (3);8-0

4.;Hooker (4);8-0

5.;Okemah (5);7-0

6.;Fairview (6);8-0

7.;Tonkawa (9);7-1

8.;Pawhuska (10);6-2

9.;Elmore City-Pernell (--);8-0

10.;Mounds (--);7-1

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Laverne (1);6-0

2.;Dewar (2);9-0

3.;Davenport (3);8-0

4.;Regent Prep (4);7-1

5.;Pioneer P-V (5);6-1

6.;Velma-Alma (6);8-0

7.;Balko-Forgan (7);7-1

8.;Shattuck (8);6-1

9.;Garber (9);7-1

10. Summit Christian (10);7-1

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Mt. View-Gotebo (1);8-0

2.;Timberlake (2);8-0

3.;Waynoka (3);7-1

4.;Tyrone (4);6-1

5.;Maud (5);7-1

6.;Bluejacket (6);*6-2

7.;Sasakwa (7);6-1

8.;Maysville (8);5-2

9.;Oaks (10);6-2

10.;Midway (--);5-3

*Forfeited two wins

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Online only

Bryce McKinnis: Mustang's win at Owasso Friday night was a rarity for high school football in Oklahoma. OKPrepsExtra.com 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News