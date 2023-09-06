Class 6AI football districts for 2024 and '25 were approved during the Oklahoma School Activity Association's monthly board meeting Wednesday.

The other districts were approved during the August meeting, but 6AI was delayed due to a clerical error that was resolved and led to Southmoore and Westmoore trading districts from the plan that was announced initially. There were no changes made Wednesday from what was announced following the clerical error discovery Aug. 9.

A major change for 6AI is Broken Arrow moving from District 1 to 2 -- so it will now be in the same district as Owasso and Union -- two teams that it has scheduled for many years in nondistrict games. As a result, Broken Arrow and Jenks will be in different districts for the first time since 2008. And Broken Arrow will be separated from Bixby.

Union and Broken Arrow will be district rivals for the first time since 2007 while Broken Arrow and Owasso will be in the same district for the first time since 2005.

Below are the approved districts:

CLASS 6AI

District 1: Bixby, Jenks, Edmond North, Enid, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Southmoore

District 2: Owasso, Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Westmoore, Norman, Union, Yukon

Also, safety measures at activities were discussed in the wake of gun incidents at three football games on Aug. 25. Executive director David Jackson said last week while speaking with the media that the OSSAA would leave security up to the school districts, primarily the host school, and he repeated sticking with that policy during Wednesday's meeting.