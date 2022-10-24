Broken Arrow-Jenks, Coweta-Del City, Sand Springs-BTW top Week 9's matchups

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. 6AI-1: No. 7 Broken Arrow at No. 4 Jenks

The outlook: These teams have combined for three of the past four 6AI state titles. In many years, this matchup has decided a district title. This year, it will likely determine third and fourth place.

Records: Broken Arrow 3-5, 3-2; Jenks 6-2, 4-1

When: 7:35 p.m. Friday

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

Key matchup: The running games. In Jenks' 31-14 win over Broken Arrow last year, the running game was the difference. Jenks' Jaiden Carroll had 25 rushes for 115 years plus a touchdown while Jalyn Stanford carried nine times for 94 yards and a TD. In contrast, Broken Arrow was held to 17 yards on the ground. Carroll and Stanford have combined for 851 rushing yards and 14 TDs in limited carries this year. A player to watch on Broken Arrow's defense is linebacker Dietrich Moore, who scored on a pick-6 against Jenks last year. The Tigers' running back duties are shared evenly by Kaydin Jones and Nate Jones, who have combined for 1,296 yards and 12 TDs.

Series history: Before last year, their last three meetings were decided by defensive stands in the final seconds. In 2020, Jenks rallied from a 17-point deficit for a 38-30 win. Jenks has won in 15 of the past 20 meetings. These teams have met twice in the past seven years in the state final, with Broken Arrow winning in 2018 and Jenks in 2015.

2. 5A-3: No. 1 Coweta at No. 3 Del City

Outlook: Coweta can clinch the district title with a victory. Del City can create a three-way tie with McAlester for first place.

Records: Coweta 8-0, 5-0; Del City 7-1, 4-1

Key players: Coweta QB Na'Kylan Starks has accounted for 1,300 yards and 20 TDs. Del City receiver Kanijal Thomas, a Kansas State commit, has 22 catches for 635 yards and 13 TDs. He also has three takeaways on defense. Del City QB Dkalen Godwin has accounted for 1,824 yards and 25 TDs, primarily through the air.

Notable: Coweta defeated McAlester 49-0 the week after McAlester gave Del City its only loss, 34-33, in overtime.

Series history: Although this is their first-ever meeting, Coweta's Carson Laverty, who will share time at QB with Starks, is 1-1 in two career starts against Del City when he was with Putnam North.

3. 6AII-1: No. 6 Sand Springs at No. 5 B.T. Washington

Outlook: This is a battle for third place in the district with the loser finishing fourth. Last year, Washington prevailed 37-32 in one of the regular season's most entertaining games.

Records: Sand Springs 5-3, 3-2; B.T. Washington 4-4, 3-2

Key players: Sand Springs' Kenneth Page has rushed for 778 yards and has 15 TDs overall. BTW's Micah Tease, an Arkansas commit, had his best game last season against the Sandites with five catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns, plus he forced a fumble on defense with 1:05 left to seal the victory.

Series history: Washington leads 18-7, with Sand Springs’ last win coming in the 2015 semifinals.

4. 3A-3: No. 9 Bristow at Holland Hall

Outlook: This is their first meeting in 49 years. Bristow is in a three-way tie for the district lead, but Holland Hall, after, an 0-5 start, has the longest winning streak in 3A-3.

Records: Bristow 5-3, 4-1; Holland Hall 3-5, 3-2

Key players: Bristow's Darien Dansby, after making the pivotal plays on both sides of the ball in a pair of 1-point wins the previous two weeks, had 137 yards on 18 carries in last week's loss to Cascia Hall. He also had kickoff returns of 54 and 40 yards. Holland Hall's Parker Jenney has rushed for 345 yards and scored eight TDs over the past three games, and has dominated at linebacker.

Notable: Holland Hall was outscored 108-9 in its first three games. In the last three games, the Dutch has outscored its opponents 117-6.

Series history: Bristow leads 4-0 — all of the games were played from 1970-73.

5. 3A-4: No. 1 Lincoln Christian at No. 6 Muldrow

Outlook: Lincoln can clinch the district title while Muldrow can create a three-way tie for first with Berryhill, leading to the championship being decided on marginal points. This is Muldrow's regular-season finale. Over the previous four years, Muldrow went 9-30. Muldrow has its most wins in a season since going 9-2 in 1990.

Records: Lincoln Christian 7-1, 5-0; Muldrow 8-1, 4-1

Key players: Lincoln's Luke Milligan has completed 121-of-160 passes for 1,997 yards and 25 TDs. Muldrow's Trenden Collins has 1,969 rushing yards and 28 TDs plus seven takeaways on defense.

Notable: Lincoln won by 7 over Berryhill, which beat Muldrow by a touchdown.

Series history: This is their first meeting since a 2017 playoff opener when Keegan Porter kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to give Lincoln a 24-21 win at Muldrow. Lincoln also won the only other meeting, 56-15, in a '16 playoff opener.

Best of the rest

5A-3: Rogers (5-3, 2-3) at Claremore (4-4, 2-3): Claremore clinches a playoff berth with a win. Rogers' last win over Claremore was in 2006 — the last time that the Ropers had six wins or a winning record.

A-6: Liberty (4-4, 3-2) at Mounds (4-4, 3-2): It's a battle for a playoff berth in arguably the biggest game in this rivalry since the 1990s. Liberty's last winning season and playoff berth was in 1999.

5A-3: No. 2 McAlester (7-1, 4-1) at Sapulpa (5-3, 3-2): This could be a battle for second place in the district. It's a rematch of McAlester's 48-14 win in a playoff opener last year.

4A-3: Oologah (5-3, 4-1) at No. 1 Cushing (8-0, 5-0): Cushing can clinch a district title. These teams haven't met since Cushing's 34-6 win in 1981.

3A-3: Berryhill (4-3, 3-1) at Stigler (6-2, 2-2): Berryhill has won three in a row while Stigler has dropped its last two — to Muldrow and Lincoln Christian.

2A-8: No. 10 Vinita (7-1, 4-1) at No. 6 Claremore Sequoyah (7-1, 4-1): The winner will finish second in the district and get to host a first-round playoff game. Each team has only lost to No. 2 Rejoice Christian. Their last meeting was Vinita's 24-7 win in 2007.

A-5: No. 4 Hominy (8-0, 5-0) at No. 10 Woodland (6-2, 5-0): Hominy can clinch the district title. ​Woodland won last season's meeting, 30-20.