Broken Arrow football opens Josh Blankenship coaching era

He was later an assistant coach for five Union state championship teams, coached on his dad’s University of Tulsa staff for a year and spent the past six seasons at Adams State University in Colorado, three as an assistant and the last three as head coach.

What has he learned since his first high school head-coaching stop at Muskogee in 2011-13?

“I think I’ve become more adaptable,” he said. “And I value developing a culture, more than I used to. It may sound cliché, but I’m talking about a group of guys who are obsessed with getting better on a regular basis. I think that’s a big step we’ve gotta take and that’s gonna be our primary challenge.”

Blankenship likes the athletes he has to work with. “They had an unbelievable work ethic when I got here,” he said. “I was really impressed by that.”

Several of his players will become familiar to Tigers fans for the first time. One of those is 6-foot-5, 212-pound Griffin Stieber, who is ready to take over for two-year starting quarterback Jake Raines after playing tight end last year.