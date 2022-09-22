Broken Arrow dominates district opener, blows past Southmoore 63-7

MOORE — To see significant playing time as a sophomore for a football program the size of Broken Arrow’s, one must be a special player, and Kayleb Barnett showed Thursday night why he deserves that designation.

The speedy Barnett scored three touchdowns — two on punt returns of 62 and 44 yards — as the eighth-ranked Tigers obliterated Southmoore 63-7 at Moore Schools Stadium in the District 6AI-1 opener for both teams. The margin could have been higher had a running clock not been used in the fourth quarter.

After Southmoore (1-3, 0-1) returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, Broken Arrow (1-3, 1-0) reeled off 63 unanswered points — 21 in each of the first three quarters. Other than that kickoff and 90 yards in penalties, there wasn’t much for coach Josh Blankenship to nitpick.

“We were a little chirpy at times,” Blankenship said. “It’s the little things that we want to continue to fix, that we’ve been harping on for awhile. But overall, I’m obviously pleased.”

Broken Arrow lost its first three games of the season — falling to Bentonville, Arkansas; Union, and Owasso, but the Tigers washed away many of their early season woes against the SaberCats who face a major rebuilding project under new coach Jeremiah Monden. Tougher opponents await the Tigers, but Blankenship said it’s always good to open district play with a win.

“We’ve got a long-term plan here of being hot at the end of the season and being ready for the playoffs,” he said. “This was a good step of maturity, coming off three losses in non-district (play). I was hopeful we would come out that way, and we did.

“We got better in those three games. We’re a young team and we were put in a lot of situations in those games that were great learning experiences. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”

Broken Arrow rolled up 390 yards of offense Thursday night, with running back Kaydon Jones carrying 12 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and three other backs — Nate Jones, Kailbre Harris and Matthew Elizondo — each also recording a rushing touchdown. Both of the Tigers’ primary quarterbacks, Cooper Bates and Owen Jones, each threw a touchdown pass.

The Tigers’ defense also reached the scoring column thanks to a 25-yard interception return by Sterling Condry. Broken Arrow limited Southmoore to 74 yards of offense, with the SaberCats finishing with minus-12 yards rushing.

Southmoore also committed four turnovers. The SaberCats’ top offensive player was tailback Markus Means, who had 18 carries for 33 yards and seven catches for 57 yards.

Southmoore opened strong, with Brennon Mason’s 96-yard kickoff return giving the SaberCats a short-lived lead. Broken Arrow’s only punt came after its first possession, and then the onslaught began. Nate Jones scored on a 38-yard run ahead of Condry’s pick-6. On the final play of the first quarter, Barnett caught a 21-yard scoring pass from Bates.

Owen Jones connected with Joshua Willhite on a 6-yard scoring pass before Barnett’s two punt returns for scores. The Tigers were on the Southmoore 1-yard line as Blankenship allowed time to expire at the end of the first half. It was more of the same in the third quarter.

BROKEN ARROW 63, SOUTHMOORE 7

Broken Arrow;21;21;21;0;--;63

Southmoore;7;0;0;0;--;7

Southmoore — Brennon Mason 96 kickoff return (Beckett Bailey kick)

BA — Nate Jones 38 run (Hunter Martens kick)

BA — Sterling Condry 25 interception return (Martens kick)

BA — Kayleb Barnett 21 pass from Cooper Bates (Martens kick)

BA — Joshua Willhite 6 pass from Owen Jones (Martens kick)

BA — Barnett 62 punt return (Martens kick)

BA — Barnett 44 punt return (Martens kick)

BA — Kailbre Harris 10 run (Martens kick)

BA — Kaydon Jones 4 run (Martens kick)

BA — Matthew Elizondo 16 run (Aiden Rodriguez kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: BA 25, SM 10. Rushing att.-yds.: BA 41-257, SM 31-(-12). Passing Yards: BA 133, SM 86. Passes C-A-I: BA 11-14-0, SM 10-17-2. Fumbles no.-lost: BA 1-0, SM 3-2. Penalty no.-yds.: BA 9-90, SM 6-54. Punts-Avg.: BA 1-40, SM 5-33.2. Team Records: BA 1-3, 1-0; SM 1-3, 0-1.