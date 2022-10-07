Broken Arrow defense shuts down Westmoore, 31-3

BROKEN ARROW — Eighth-ranked Broken Arrow downed ninth-ranked Westmoore 31-3 in district 6AI-1 play Friday night at Tiger Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (2-4, 2-1) were stout all night on defense. They held the Jaguars (2-4, 1-2) to 98 yards of total offense and six first downs.

"Our defense was phenomenal tonight," said Broken Arrow head coach Josh Blankenship. "They were the key. We've been waiting for them to play like that."

The Broken Arrow offense started slowly, but picked things up in the second half. Cooper Bates and Owen Jones both played quarterback and both were solid.

Bates did most of his damage with his legs as he rushed for a game-high 89 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jones passed for 123 yards and had one touchdown toss.

"We've played both all year," said Blankenship. "Both of them bring a different dynamic. They are both leaders and our guys love it when either one is in there."

Broken Arrow finally broke through when freshman Kayden Jones scored on a 12-yard run on the opening play of the second quarter.

The Tigers extended their advantage to 10-0 after Hunter Martens was successful on a 34 yard field goal attempt with 28 seconds left in the first half.

Westmoore had its best chance after blocking a punt and taking over at the Broken Arrow 33 yard line at the 9:05 mark of the second period.

The Tiger defense responded, however, as they eventually took over on downs at their own 19 yard line a couple of minutes later.

Broken Arrow scored on the opening possession of the second half. The march ended on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Owen Jones to Kade Matthews at the 9:51 mark of the third quarter.

The Jaguars got on the board courtesy of a Jacob Wehba 26 yard field goal with 6:46 remaining in the third period.

The Tigers answered on the ensuing drive though. Bates finished things off with a 22-yard touchdown run at the 2:49 mark of the third quarter.

Bates then found the end zone again, this time from 26 yards out on the opening play of the fourth period. That turned out to be the final margin.

BROKEN ARROW 31, WESTMOORE 3

Westmoore;0;0;3;0;—;3

Broken Arrow;0;10;14;7;—;31

BA — Kayden Jones 12 run (Hunter Martens kick)

BA — FG Matens 34

BA — Kade Matthews 27 pass from Owen Jones (Martens kick)

WES — FG Jacob Wehba 26

BA — Cooper Bates 22 run (Martens kick)

BA — Bates 26 run (Martens kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — WES 6, BA 23. Rushes-Yards — WES 20-39, BA 51-218. Comp-Att-Int — WES 8-22-1, BA 14-18-0. Passing Yards — WES 59, BA 154. Fumbles-Lost — WES 1-0, BA 1-0. Penalty Yards — WES 9-90, BA 11-128. Records — WES 2-4, (1-2), BA 2-4 (2-1). Total Yards — WES 98, BA 372. Punts-Avg. — WES 7-36.4, BA 4-38.3