Broken Arrow comes back with 28 unanswered as Moore can't keep up with Joneses

BROKEN ARROW — For a while, it appeared as if Broken Arrow would head into the playoffs with a stunning loss as Moore tried to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

But the Tigers dominated the fourth quarter, scoring 28 unanswered points to erase a 13-point deficit and finish the regular season with a 63-48 win over Moore on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (4-6, 4-3 in District 6AI-1) rolled up 615 yards of offense and clinched a first-round home playoff game with the win. Moore finishes the season at 4-6, 1-6.

The No. 9 Lions were nearly unstoppable in the first half, but the No. 7 Tigers kept pace as the teams battled to a 21-21 tie.

With under a minute in the half, the Tigers stopped the Lions on third-and-goal at the 8, but pass interference was called despite the ball clearly being tipped, giving Moore first-and-goal at the 4. One play later the Lions tied it up on a 4-yard run by Keandre Pittman.

As fast and furious as the first half was, the second half was even more explosive.

Broken Arrow scored on its first play of the second half when Kayden Jones scored on an 80-yard run. However, Moore’s CJ Simon returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD to tie the game at 28.

Owen Jones scored on a 1-yard keeper to make it three TDs in less than three minutes to open the second half as BA took a 35-28 lead. The big play on the drive was Nate Jones’ 65-yard run.

Then Moore took control, scoring three consecutive touchdowns. Simon scored all three on receptions from Denver Wolfe, scoring on plays of 71, 40 and 13 yards as the Lions shredded the Tigers’ defense for 449 yards on the night.

Moore’s last score gave it a 48-35 lead with 11 minutes to go in the game.

But from that point on, it was all Broken Arrow.

The Tigers cut the deficit to 48-42 on a 3-yard run from Kayden Jones, which capped a 14-play, 61 yard drive that chewed up 5:11. Exactly one minute later, after BA held Moore on downs, it took the lead on a 25-yard run by Nate Jones.

The Tigers’ defense then stepped up, sacking Wolfe twice on the Lions’ next possession. BA put the game away with two late scores — one by Owen Jones and the last by Nate Jones.

Nate Jones finished with 223 yards on 22 carries, while Kayden Jones added 131 yards on 15 carries. Kade Matthews, who scored twice for the Tigers in the first half, finished with 187 yards on seven receptions.

BROKEN ARROW 63, MOORE 48

Moore 7 14 21 6 — 48

Broken Arrow 7 14 14 28 — 63

First quarter

BA—Kayleb Barnett 45 pass from Owen Jones (Hunter Martens kick), 6:19.

MO—Cam Hayes 16 run (Clayton Cooper kick), 3:38.

Second quarter

MO—Hayes 3 pass from Denver Wolfe (Cooper kick), 8:44.

BA—Kade Matthews 81 pass from Jones (Martens kick), 7:35.

BA—Matthews 34 pass from Jones (Martens kick), 3:19.

MO—Keandre Pittman 4 run (Cooper kick), :31.

Third quarter

BA—Kayden Jones 80 run (Martens kick), 11:47.

MO—CJ Simon 80 kickoff return (Cooper kick), 11:34.

BA—Owen Jones 1 run (Martens kick), 9:21.

MO—Simon 71 pass from Wolfe (Cooper kick), 5:31.

MO—Simon 40 pass from Wolfe (Cooper kick), 4:21.

Fourth quarter

MO—Simon 13 pass from Wolfe (kick blocked), 11:00.

BA—K. Jones 3 run (Martens kick), 5:49.

BA—Nate Jones 25 run (Martens kick), 4:49.

BA—O. Jones 1 run (Martens kick), 2:56.

BA—N. Jones 30 run (Martens kick), 1:52.

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs—MO 26, BA 24. Rushes-Yards—MO 32-170, BA 48-356. Comp-Att-Int—MO 19-31-3, BA 16-21-0. Passing Yards—MO 279, BA 259. Fumbles-Lost—MO 1-1, BA 0-0. Penalty Yards—MO—8-69, BA 12-119. Records—MO 4-6, BA 4-6. Total Yards—MO—449, BA 615. Punts-Avg.—MO 1-59, BA 3-29.