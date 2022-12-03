Breaking down Wagoner’s 24-21 win against Cushing in the Class 4A title game

EDMOND — On Saturday night, Wagoner won its sixth state championship in 12 years, with the Bulldogs upending undefeated Cushing with a last-second field goal to win 24-21.

Cushing stormed to a 21-7 lead halfway through the second quarter, but Wagoner’s defense stepped up and allowed the Tigers to collect only 25 yards of offense in the second half.

Meanwhile, Wagoner quarterback Kale Charboneau threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and after a crucial fourth-down stop, the Bulldogs marched 47 yards down the field and consumed over five minutes of clock to set up a game-winning field goal.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a 11-3 record and win their first Class 4A title since 2020.

Play of the game

On fourth-and-6 from the Wagoner 38-yard line, Cushing opted to keep the offense on the field halfway through the fourth quarter.

Cushing quarterback Blaze Berlowitz tucked the ball to attempt a run, but the 6-foot-4 quarterback only made it four yards before being hit by Wagoner’s Keyton Cole and Gavin Miller.

With both players assisting, the Bulldogs held Berlowitz two yards short and regained possession with the score tied at 21 and 5:09 remaining in the game. The Tigers would never possess the ball again, and Wagoner would drill a 36-yard field goal to win the title.

Unsung hero

Gabe Rodriguez tallied 37 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards, but his biggest play came late in the fourth quarter.

With the Bulldogs facing a third-and-10 and less than 30 seconds on the clock, Charboneau handed off to Rodriguez, who sliced his way 18 yards to put the Bulldogs in field goal range to kick the game winner.

Turning point

With six seconds remaining in the second quarter, Wagoner opted to keep its offense on the field at Cushing’s 6-yard line. On the ensuing play, Charboneau dropped back and quickly fired a pass attempt toward the corner of the end zone.

Witt Edwards, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound receiver, turned toward the play, leaping in the air and high-pointing the ball. He pulled the pass in and the Bulldogs cut into Cushing’s 14-point lead.

The touchdown resulted in a 21-14 lead for Cushing heading into halftime. The Tigers wouldn’t score in the second half. Edwards would also record a rare interception on Cushing quarterback Blaze Berlowitz.

Game MVP

Wagoner quarterback Kale Charboneau. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior completed 16-of-33 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 26 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Charboneau accounted for all three touchdowns from the Bulldogs and defensively recorded four tackles and a tackle for loss.

Stat of the game

The Bulldogs attempted five fourth-down conversions in the game, converting all but one of them. Meanwhile, Cushing’s one fourth-down attempt came up short, eventually leading to Wagoner’s win.

Charboneau was a big factor in all four successful conversions, with the only failed attempt coming in the first quarter.

Extra stat: The Bulldogs possessed the football for 32:04, while the Tigers possessed for only 15:56.