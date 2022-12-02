Breaking down Stillwater's 26-21 win over Choctaw in the Class 6AII title game

EDMOND — Stillwater capped its first-ever perfect season Friday afternoon in a similar manner as it ended the preseason.

The top-ranked Pioneers defeated Choctaw 26-21 in the Class 6AII state title game at Chad Richison Stadium. Stillwater (13-0) won its second gold ball — the other came in a 10-3 season in 1967.

The Jenks Trojan Preview in August turned out to be a bit of a preview of the title game as Stillwater defeated Choctaw 10-7 in a half-game.

Play of the game

Just before halftime, Stillwater trailed 7-0 and needed a spark. On second-and-5 from the Choctaw 35, the Pioneers used a trick play on a jet sweep as reserve QB Talon Kendrick passed deep to Julius Talley for the tying touchdown with 19 seconds left.

"It shifted the momentum," Talley said.

It was Kendrick's first TD pass of the season and only Talley's 11th catch and second TD. It was not the original play call for that situation, but Stillwater head coach Tucker Barnard said he "loved it" when he heard offensive coordinator Chad Cawood's change.

"We've been working on it for a few weeks," Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. "Great execution."

Turning point

With the score tied at 7 early in the third quarter, Choctaw's Steele Wasel threw into triple coverage and was intercepted by Talley, who returned it 14 yards to the Stillwater 10. Two plays later, Gage Gundy passed 10 yards to Heston Thompson for the TD that gave Stillwater a 13-7 lead it never relinquished. Gundy set up the sequence with a 46-yard punt to the Choctaw 3.

Game MVP

Talley, a senior receiver/defensive back, had the tying TD catch, a pivotal interception and shared the game high with 12 tackles.

"Being a big factor in a game is always a big thing but to do it in a state championship and help my teammates and us win this game is amazing," Talley said.

And he also was involved in another big play that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. After Choctaw cut its deficit to 20-14 with 3 1/2 minutes left, Stillwater had a third-and-8 at its 22. On that play, Talley drew a Choctaw pass interference penalty that kept the Yellowjackets from getting the ball back with a chance to take the lead.

"He is a great baller," Barnard said. "There's so many things he can to. He is rock solid in every way."

Unsung hero

It's a rarity when Stillwater running back Noah Roberts doesn't score a TD or can be considered an unsung hero. But because he didn't score Friday, it could almost be overlooked that he racked up 198 rushing yards on 23 carries.

After Choctaw's pass interference with the score 20-14, Roberts gained 48 yards on the next play, eventually setting up Zac Tyson's clinching 9-yard TD run.

Roberts finished the season with 1,889 rushing yards and 28 TDs. His performance was much like what he did in the Trojan Preview when he rushed for 102 yards against Choctaw.

"Noah has been incredible from start to finish this season," Barnard said. "He found the way to get the yards when we had to have them. We scrimmaged Choctaw in the preseason (at Jenks), it was 10-7, time was running down, he got a first down on third-and-7 to seal that and get a win. He started it that way this season and finished it that way. An incredible young man."

Costly penalties

Choctaw outgained Stillwater 524 yards to 368, but that advantage was mostly negated by the Yellowjackets committing 16 penalties for 135 yards — 105 more than the Pioneers.

Stat of the day

Stillwater won despite only 14 passing yards from Gundy, who had 2,375 in the first 12 games. It was reminiscent of the 2020 6AII state final when Bixby edged Choctaw 17-14 despite Mason Williams, who had 9,103 career passing yards, being held to a career-low 39 while Wasel passed for 324. Wasel had 281 passing yards Friday.