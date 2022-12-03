Breaking down MWC Carl Albert's dominating win over McAlester in the 5A final

EDMOND — After a one-year hiatus, Midwest City Carl Albert is back on top of Class 5A football after a 49-7 victory over McAlester on Saturday afternoon at Chad Richison Stadium.

It is the Titans' sixth state title in seven years, falling short during that span only last year when it was narrowly defeated by champion Collinsville in the semifinals.

Mike Dunn became the first Carl Albert graduate to be the head coach of a Titans state football champion. Dunn completed his second year at the helm after Mike Corley went 52-2 with four titles in four years.

"The only person putting pressure on me is myself," Dunn said. "But to get that monkey off your back and not to worry about that, that's a good feeling."

Carl Albert improved to 17-1 in finals and is tied for third in state football championships behind Ada (19) and Jenks (18). But Saturday was different than most of Carl Albert's title games because of the lopsided margin. Carl Albert's only real blowout win previously in a state final was 37-7 over Chickasha in 1997.

Turning point

Early in the second quarter, McAlester trailed only 7-0 and threatened to tie the game as it faced fourth-and-2 at the Titans' 3. Quarterback Caden Lesnau ran right but came up a foot or so short of the first down as Ta'Shawn James and Easton Harless combined on the tackle.

"That was huge," Dunn said about the goal-line stand. "Our kids just bowed up. Last week against Grove we did the same thing right before halftime. Making that stop right there is all about kids and effort."

Up to that point, Carl Albert only had held the ball for 1:46. The Titans then drove 98 yards in 11 plays, capped by Xavier Robinson's 2-yard TD run and the rout was underway.

Player of the game

Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson capped a stellar junior season with 22 carries for 180 yards and two TDs, caught a TD pass and threw for another.

"He got the hat trick," Dunn said.

Robinson rushed for 2,598 yards and scored 41 TDs this season.

"Unreal," Dunn said. "He's just a phenomenal kid, phenomenal player, he does everything right."

Play of the game

For Robinson, his favorite TD of the day was his 3-yard TD pass to Caleb Cornell, who was wide open in the end zone, as Carl Albert boosted its lead to 35-0 midway through the third quarter.

"It was fun," Robinson said. "We saw their linebackers and ends blitzing, and we all knew it was going to be open."

Unsung hero

Rarely does that designation go to the quarterback, but with Robinson racking up big yards again, it applies in this case to Carl Albert's Reed DeQuasie, whose mid-season comeback from an injury in the opening loss to Coweta lifted the Titans to a championship level. DeQuasie had his typical smooth game directing the offense, as he completed 5-of-6 passes for 72 yards and two TDs, and rushed nine times for 99 yards. On defense, he had six tackles and an interception.

Symbolic start

Although it didn't lead directly to a touchdown, Carl Albert's opening kickoff was a preview of how things would go for McAlester as it appeared the ball would go into the end zone for a touchback, but it stopped instead at the 3 and was picked up by Chaz Bradley, who was tackled at his 5 by Chancy Lester.

Stat of the day

Carl Albert scored seven TDs on its first seven possessions.