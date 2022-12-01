Breaking down Heritage Hall’s 72-56 win in the Class 3A state championship

Metro Christian's Kirk Francis lays on the ground while Heritage Hall players celebrate Charlie Ghaniabadi's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the first quarter of Thursday's game at University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Metro Christian's Preston Dixon attempts to tackle Heritage Hall's Andy Bass during the Class 3A State Championship Game on Thursday at University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Heritage Hall's Rashaud Smith hits Metro Christian's Tagg Campbell during the Class 3A Football State Championship Game on Thursday at University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Metro Christian's Breck Nauman stiff-arms Heritage Hall's Jordyn Harris during the Class 3A Football State Championship Game on Thursday at University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
It bolstered the Chargers’ lead back to three scores.
Turning point
On the opening drive, a bad snap resulted in Metro Christian fumbling in its own end zone, and Heritage Hall recovered for a quick touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff, The ball bounced short of the goal line but eventually trickled into the end zone without being touched.
But Heritage Hall’s Jerrod Williams jumped on the ball, and officials ruled it a fumble with Heritage Hall recovering it in the end zone for a touchdown. With zero seconds elapsed off the game clock, the Chargers scored twice, both being fumble recoveries in Metro’s end zone.
Game MVP
Heritage Hall quarterback Andy Bass completed 8-of-18 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the 72-56 win.
While being used sparingly through the air, Bass’ passing game was crucial in extending drives, with the Chargers relying on him on third and fourth downs to pass.
Heritage converted 6-of-8 fourth downs in the game.
Bass' other contributions came in the run game. The 6-foot, 195-pound quarterback carried 33 times for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
Breakout star
Heritage Hall running back River Faulkner rushed 27 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound senior only had one run go for negative yards, and his 8.2 yards per carry led the team.
In the fourth quarter, Faulkner broke a 61-yard touchdown run after Metro turned the ball over on downs. His other touchdown runs came on jaunts of 27, 5, 1, and 1 yards.
Stat of the game
Francis set a new state record for passing yards in a playoff game with 626. The previous record was held by Beggs’ Daulton Spring, who threw for 581 yards on 40 attempts in a 2017 win against Sulphur.
For Francis, he dropped back 62 times, completing 37 passes and five touchdowns.
Perfect in the red zone
The teams combined for nine trips to the red zone Thursday night, with each one resulting in a score. Metro went three times and Heritage finished with six trips. All but one ended with a touchdown, the lone field goal being a 26-yarder from Heritage Hall kicker Cal Welker.
Photos: Heritage Hall claims Class 3A high school football championship in shootout with Metro Christian, 72-56
