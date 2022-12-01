Breaking down Heritage Hall’s 72-56 win in the Class 3A state championship

EDMOND — Several state records were broken in Thursday night’s Class 3A state championship game, where Heritage Hall defeated Metro Christian 72-56.

The combined 128 points set a state record for most points scored in a championship game, which previously was held by Union and Norman North in 2016, when those teams combined for 100 points.

Turnovers were aplenty for the Patriots (12-1) in the loss. Metro Christian fumbled four times, and quarterback Kirk Francis threw two interceptions.

Play of the game

After Francis competed a 73-yard touchdown pass to Mario Darrington to cut Heritage’s lead to 16 in the fourth quarter, the Patriots defense stood up the Chargers on the following possession.

Facing a fourth-and-4, Heritage quarterback Andy Bass kept the snap, rolling to the right sideline and breaking a tackle to sprint 37 yards for a touchdown.

It bolstered the Chargers’ lead back to three scores.

Turning point

On the opening drive, a bad snap resulted in Metro Christian fumbling in its own end zone, and Heritage Hall recovered for a quick touchdown.

On the ensuing kickoff, The ball bounced short of the goal line but eventually trickled into the end zone without being touched.

But Heritage Hall’s Jerrod Williams jumped on the ball, and officials ruled it a fumble with Heritage Hall recovering it in the end zone for a touchdown. With zero seconds elapsed off the game clock, the Chargers scored twice, both being fumble recoveries in Metro’s end zone.

Game MVP

Heritage Hall quarterback Andy Bass completed 8-of-18 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the 72-56 win.

While being used sparingly through the air, Bass’ passing game was crucial in extending drives, with the Chargers relying on him on third and fourth downs to pass.

Heritage converted 6-of-8 fourth downs in the game.

Bass' other contributions came in the run game. The 6-foot, 195-pound quarterback carried 33 times for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

Breakout star

Heritage Hall running back River Faulkner rushed 27 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound senior only had one run go for negative yards, and his 8.2 yards per carry led the team.

In the fourth quarter, Faulkner broke a 61-yard touchdown run after Metro turned the ball over on downs. His other touchdown runs came on jaunts of 27, 5, 1, and 1 yards.

Stat of the game

Francis set a new state record for passing yards in a playoff game with 626. The previous record was held by Beggs’ Daulton Spring, who threw for 581 yards on 40 attempts in a 2017 win against Sulphur.

For Francis, he dropped back 62 times, completing 37 passes and five touchdowns.

Perfect in the red zone

The teams combined for nine trips to the red zone Thursday night, with each one resulting in a score. Metro went three times and Heritage finished with six trips. All but one ended with a touchdown, the lone field goal being a 26-yarder from Heritage Hall kicker Cal Welker.