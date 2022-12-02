Breaking down Bixby’s 69-6 win against Owasso in the Class 6AI state title game

EDMOND — Bixby won its eighth state title in nine years Friday night at Chad Richison Stadium.

The Spartans (12-1) routed Owasso 69-6 in the Class 6AI state title game. It’s Bixby’s first title at the 6AI level.

The Spartans dominated early, scoring 21 points in each of the first two quarters and tacking on 13 more in the third. Bixby forced the Rams (9-5) into five punts and two interceptions.

Turning point

With 5:21 remaining in the first quarter, the Spartans had just scored their second touchdown of the night to lead 14-6. A personal foul on Owasso moved the ensuing kickoff to midfield, where Montgomery opted for an onside kick.

The groundball-style kick hopped past the first line of Owasso returners, with Bixby’s Dylan Hasz cutting through to scoop the ball up at Owasso’s 29-yard line.

Five plays later, Kirby found Luke Hasz in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown to balloon Bixby’s lead to 21-6.

“After Jenks, we installed that onside kick, and we were talking, if we get the opportunity especially after we get a score and penalty position, take advantage of it,” Dylan Hasz said.

Play of the game

On a fourth-and-9 near midfield less than three minutes into the third quarter, Bixby dialed up a fake punt, with sophomore quarterback Cooper Parker throwing down the field to Cord Nolan, a freshman linebacker.

Nolan corralled the toss, breaking into open space before dragging several defenders 10 yards down the field and into the end zone.

The 49-yard score was the second of Nolan’s career, with the other being a scoop-and-score touchdown against Enid.

“It was just executed perfectly,” Nolan said. “I literally called it, I was like ‘Alright, we’re scoring, get in the end zone.’”

Stat of the game

With the state championship win, Bixby’s senior class won their fourth straight championship. The group combined to lose only one game during their Bixby careers, and leave with four championship rings.

“I’m spoiled,” Dylan Hasz said. “Our community, this staff, the people supporting it is unmatched.”

Game MVP

Kirby powered the Bixby offense Friday, completing 16-of-25 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Kirby carried 16 times for 86 yards, both team highs for the Spartans.

“Our guys really blocked it well up front,” Kirby said. “I knew the yards I needed to get and I got as much as I could.”

More importantly, Kirby extended drives for the Spartans, converting three fourth downs into first downs by running and two more through the air. Bixby was 5-for-5 on fourth downs in the first half.

Unsung hero

Besides just scooping up the onside kick, Dylan Hasz recorded two interceptions on Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham and finished with a pass breakup and tackle.

Offensively, Hasz caught a 65-yard touchdown pass.