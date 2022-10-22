Brayden Barber's 4 TDs lead Kiefer to 28-14 win at Beggs

BEGGS — Every direction the Beggs Demons went to equalize Kiefer on Friday night, there was Brayden Barber to foil their plans.

Barber scored all four of Kiefer’s touchdowns, including the game-sealing 85-yard interception return, to maintain the Trojans’ unbeaten record in a 28-14 win over Beggs.

“They’re resilient,” Kiefer coach Trent Worley said of his players. “Life’s not always going to go your way, and you’ve just gotta keep playing.”

The hosting Demons (5-3) did not let Kiefer (8-0) out of their stadium without a challenge. Trailing 22-8 with under five minutes remaining in the game, Beggs had the ball on Kiefer’s half of the field.

Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Kiefer 35, Beggs senior back Darieon Johnson picked up just enough to keep the Demons in the hunt.

Three downs later, the Demons again faced a fourth down with 8 yards between them and the chains. Junior quarterback Knox Dyson, who had missed on his past three attempts, reared back and heaved the ball toward sophomore Ryan Grayson, who had scored the Demons’ lone touchdown on a 45-yard second-quarter run.

Grayson jumped to outreach a Kiefer defender and made a fingertip catch to secure the ball at the 5-yard line. The Beggs offense trailed and quickly set up to get off a play as the clock ticked to under two minutes in the game.

The Demons went with Johnson on back-to-back-to-back plays until the 5-foot-10 tailback reached the end zone to put the Demons down one score.

Kiefer secured the ensuing kickoff and appeared to have the game clinched, but on second down, attempting to kneel down, Kiefer quarterback Jaxon Worley mishandled the snap and Beggs defender Connor McCarty recovered it 21 yards from the end zone.

The Demons took a 5-yard loss and a 5-yard penalty on their first two downs.

On third down, Dyson looked for a receiver past the first-down marker, but Barber was there to capture the interception-turned-touchdown.

It was Barber’s eighth touchdown in the past two weeks.

“I hope it stays that way,” Worley said. “They love to play. They love to compete. And if there’s some school that wants guys that do that, then Brayden Barber’s the guy that they’re looking for, and you saw it tonight.”

Barber completed the game with five catches for 83 yards and two interceptions on defense. The first was an end zone pick earlier in the fourth quarter that stumped a promising Beggs drive.

Earlier in the night, trailing by only 6, Beggs penetrated Kiefer’s red zone but coughed up a fumble. Altogether, Beggs gave up three fumbles Friday night, each on Kiefer’s half of the turf.

“Defensively, our line was spectacular, just forcing the fumbles and forcing sacks,” Barber said. “They tippled a little bit, but it wasn’t a bad game.”

Junior quarterback Jaxon Worley provided Barber each of his three offensive touchdowns. He finished the game 10-25, also connecting with Zack Watson and Trey Ashford for big gains.

“We put a lot of practice into it, and I mean, I’m not the only one on the team that can catch,” Barber said. “We’ve got a ton of people that are weapons, and we utilize them all well.”

“I think you can watch this game and see just how hard our kids play… Hats off to Beggs. They’re a very, very good football team,” Trent Worley said. “We’re fortunate enough to leave here with a win, but I feel like we earned it, too.”

The Trojans visit Westville next Friday; the Demons travel to Morris.

KIEFER 28, BEGGS 14

Kiefer;14;0;8;6;—;28

Beggs;8;0;0;6;—;14

KT — Brayden Barber 20 pass from Jaxon Worley (Tate Rader 2)

KT — Barber 12 pass from Worley (2 failed)

BD — Ryan Grayson 45 run (Grayson 2)

KT — Barber 16 pass from Worley (Trey Ashford pass from Worley)

BD — Darieon Johnson 1 run (2 failed)

KT — Barber 85 interception return (2 failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — KT 12, BD 16; Rushes-Yards — KT 41-99, BD 42-152; Comp-Att-Int — KT 10-25-1, BD 9-23-3; Passing Yards — KT 138, BD 136; Fum-Lost — KT 4-1, BD 4-3; Penalty Yards — KT 6-60, BD 13-75; Total Yards — BD 288, KT 237; Punts-Avg — KT 6-29.6, BD 6-30.2