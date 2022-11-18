Boyd, No. 1 Union run away from No. 7 Broken Arrow in 45-17 win

For the second year in a row, Broken Arrow’s season ended with watching Union receiver Jino Boyd celebrating in the Tigers’ end zone.

On Friday night, Boyd caught four touchdown passes from Shaker Reisig as they helped lead the top-ranked Redhawks past No. 7 Broken Arrow 45-17 in a Class 6AI quarterfinal at Union Tuttle Stadium.

Union (11-0) advances to play No. 6 Owasso (8-4) in the semifinals next weekend at a time, date and location set to be announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association on Saturday. Broken Arrow finished 5-7.

Last year, Boyd’s dramatic TD catch midway through the fourth quarter gave Union a three-point win over Broken Arrow in the semifinals.

“I just feel like when it’s playoff time, and it’s time to win a gold ball, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to win,” Boyd said.

This was the second game in a row that Boyd caught four TD passes as he also achieved that feat in the regular-season finale against Edmond North.

“He’s making it look easy, Union coach Kirk Fridrich said with a chuckle. “Jino’s doing a great job, he’s understanding where he fits in the offense.”

For a half, it appeared that Union might need some more late-game playoff heroics against Broken Arrow. The Tigers led or were tied for much of the first half before Union took a 17-10 lead into halftime.

The Redhawks, however, gained some separation when they opened the second half with a nine-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by DJ McKinney’s 4-yard TD run around left end for a 24-10 lead that was set up by three big catches for 72 yards from Grayson Tempest, including a 28-yarder on third-and-25.

Late in the third, Boyd’s third TD catch of the night, a 32-yarder, increased the lead to 31-10.

Midway through the fourth, Union scored again on Boston Carrasco’s 10-yard run that was immediately followed by a 97-yard TD kickoff return from Broken Arrow’s Kaydin Jones. With 2:01 left, Boyd capped his big night with a 22-yard TD catch.

“When you’ve got a great team, a great quarterback, a great running back, great players around you, great coaches, it’s just all you wish for and ask for every week,” said Boyd, who had 159 receiving yards on five catches.

Reisig completed 17-of-22 passes for 321 yards.

“He’s been constant all year,” Fridrich said. “A great job.”

Union’s defense held Broken Arrow to 191 yards — an almost identical total as in the Redhawks’ 28-7 win over the Tigers in their Week 2 matchup.

But early Friday it was Broken Arrow’s defense that stood out as it began and ended the first half with goal-line stands. Union came away scoreless on its first possession after having a first down at the Tigers 2. McKinney’s TD run was erased by a holding penalty and then an errant field goal snap ended with an incomplete pass.

The Tigers then drove 86 yards in 11 plays, capped by Jones’ 33-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead.

Broken Arrow had a chance to expand its lead when Dietrich Moore returned an interception 51 yards to the Union 29. But the Tigers went 3-and-out and punted to the 15.

Three plays later, Boyd took a short pass and raced 79 yards for the tying TD to start the second quarter.

Broken Arrow answered with an 18-play, 66-yard drive that chewed up nearly eight minutes. The Tigers, however, settled for Hunter Martens’ 24-yard field goal and a 10-7 advantage.

Union’s Edward Pointer recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Redhawks 49. Two plays later, McKinney gained 34, followed by Reisig’s 12-yard TD strike to Boyd for a 14-10 lead.

The Redhawks’ final drive of the half reached the 1, but McKinney was stopped for no gain on third down before Cameron Sarey kicked a 19-yard field goal as time expired to give Union a 17-10 lead going into intermission.

After halftime, Union limited Broken Arrow to 54 yards. Broken Arrow’s Owen Jones completed 20-of-32 passes for only 74 yards.

“I thought we played much harder in the second half,” Fridrich said. “Credit Broken Arrow for having a good plan, they had a couple long drives. Overall I thought offensively we found some things that could work and we were able to make some big plays.”

UNION 45, BROKEN ARROW 17

Broken Arrow;7;3;0;7;—17

Union;0;17;14;14;—;45

BA — K. Jones 33 run (Martens kick)

UN — Boyd 79 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

BA — FG, Martens 24

UN — Boyd 12 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

UN — FG, Sarey 19

UN — McKinney 4 run (Sarey kick)

UN — Boyd 32 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

UN — Carrasco 10 run (Sarey kick)

BA — K. Jones 97 kickoff return (Martens kick)

UN — Boyd 22 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — BA 14, UN 16; Rushes-Yards — BA 29-117, UN 25-126; Comp-Att-Int — BA 20-32-0, UN 17-23-1. Passing Yards — BA 74, UN 321. Fumbles-Lost — BA 0-0, UN 0-0. Penalty Yards — BA 4-25, UN 5-52. Total Yards — BA 191, UN 437. Punts-Avg. — BA 6-22.3, UN 2-44.5.