Booker T. Washington pounds Putnam City North in first round of playoffs

Aiden Walker went for the scoop.

Walker, a senior Booker T. Washington linebacker, could have pounced on the Putnam City North fumble. His team had a large lead and there was no need for a risky play, but that’s not the way he is wired.

“I went for the scoop because I seen the end zone,” Walker said.

His attitude was a reflection of Booker T. Washington’s 47-7 drumming of Putnam City North in the first round of the Division 6A II playoffs Friday night.

Walker’s quest for the end zone fell short as he was dragged down at the 10-yard line, but the Hornet offense scored the touchdown for him. Booker T. Washington scored 14 points off two Walker fumble recoveries.

Walker’s first recovery came on the second play of the game. Panther quarterback Kameron Oliver lost the ball and Walker emerged from a pile to ignite the Hornet sideline on a cold and rainy night.

“I think it just uplifts everyone,” said Hornet coach Jonathon Brown. “We’ve seen it the other way against Stillwater, that big game when we played them here, we turned the ball over twice and were down 14-0 within the first two minutes. So we know what can happen when you create turnovers early in the game. It can give momentum and your offense and defense a whole lot of enthusiasm.”

Freshman running back Mykah Washington converted the Panther fumble into points with a 7-yard run. Washington ran 13 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

It was such an impressive performance his nickname filtered up to the press box and the microphone of public address announcer "Night Train" Lane. When Washington split two safeties on a 50-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter, the score was credited to Mykah “Sweet Feet” Washington.

“It was just great,” Washington said. “My linemen picked up the middle linebacker and I just broke out; the rest of the people were too slow.”

Putnam City North’s only score came with 2:38 remaining in the game, doing little to change the picture of a dominant Hornet defensive performance.

The Panthers finished with only 162 total yards, not enough to overcome the touchdowns generated by ball-security mistakes.

“(The defense) played well,” Brown said. “The guys are swarming, they know what they’re doing, and the guys are playing together as a unit. Our whole motto is one heartbeat, one team, one unit. And if we continue to do that on both sides of the ball and special teams, we’ll be OK.”

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 47, PUTNAM CITY NORTH 7

Putnam City North;0;0;0;7;--;7

Booker T. Washington;14;26;0;7;--;47

First quarter

BTW -- Washington 7 run (PAT Patel) 10:03

BTW -- Washington 50 run (PAT Patel) 6:21

Second quarter

BTW -- Boone 6 run (PAT Patel) 8:49

BTW -- Boone 8 run (PAT Patel) 6:30

BTW -- Harris 10 return TD (2PAT failed) 5:04

BTW -- Boone 9 run :35 (PAT missed)

Fourth quarter

BTW -- Prudom 5 run (PAT Green) 11:32

PCN Q4 Churchwell 1 run (PAT Otero) 2:38

Team Statistics

First Downs – PCN 8, BTW 23; Rushes-Yards – PCN 22-126, BTW 13-136; Comp-Att-Int – PCN 2-8-0, BTW 7-12-1 Passing yards – PCN 36, BTW 84. Fumbles-Lost – PCN 3-2, BTW 1-0. Penalty Yards – PCN 3-15, BTW 3-15. Total yards – PCN 162, BTW 322. Punts-Avg. – PCN 6-21.6 BTW 1-9.