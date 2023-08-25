Booker T. Washington’s home opener against Bentonville West was called off in the fourth quarter due to a public disturbance occurring off of the field. With the suspension of the game, the Hornets lost to the Wolverines, 35-24.

The final play of the game was a five-yard touchdown run by Bentonville West running back Judah Spence. It was the Wolverines’ fourth score on the ground.

“I just made sure we were safe and we talked about the game because we didn’t play well at all and we got to get better,” Booker T. Washington head coach Jonathon Brown said about the sudden conclusion of the game.

The opening points were scored on a miscue by Brown’s team.

A muffed punt by Booker T. Washington gifted Bentonville West excellent field positioning at the two-yard line. The Wolverines took advantage of the Hornets’ mistake and immediately scored on a touchdown run by running back Cole Edmondson.

Booker T. Washington scored its first points on an eight-play second-quarter drive. Hornets running back Mykah Washington ran 16 yards to cut the deficit to 7-6.

A gutsy fourth-down call in the red zone helped Bentonville West create space on the scoreboard as a 16-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Harris Vinson gave them a 15-6 halftime lead.

After struggling in the first half, both teams’ offenses began to heat up as the temperatures dropped. Booker T. Washington outscored Bentonville West 12-6 in the third quarter. This was highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Keynan Farley.

Alas, Booker T. Washington’s momentum quickly faded as Bentonville West scored less than a minute into the final frame with a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Jaxson Brust to give them a 29-18 lead.

Both teams exchanged scores once more until the game was called off in the fourth quarter due to an off-field incident.

Despite the abrupt finish, Brown believes the non-conference game can serve as a lesson for the remainder of the season.

“I thought we played the first half well,” Brown said. “I thought we played well even though we were down… I told them, ‘Fatigue makes you weak and you can’t be weak. You got to get stronger as you get tired.’”

BENTONVILLE WEST 35, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 24

Booker T: 0; 6; 12; 6 -- 24

Bentonville: 7; 8; 7; 13 -- 35

BW: Edmondson 2 run (Grigg kick)

BTW: Washington 13 run (2P fails)

BW: Vinson 16 pass from Rice (Vinson pass from Rice)

BTW: Washington 32 pass from Brooks (2P missed)

BW: Spence 3 run (Grigg kick)

BTW: Farley 70 pass from Brooks (XP missed)

BW: Brust 2 run (Grigg kick)

BTW: Ross 4 run (2P fails)

BW: Spence 5 run

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – BTW 18, BW 22; Rushes-Yard – BTW 27-127, BW 29-251; Comp-Att-Int – BTW 8-15-1, BW 17-24-1; Passing Yards – BTW 125, BW 128; Fumbles-Lost – BTW 1-1, BW 1-0; Penalty Yards – BTW 6-78, BW 8-100; Total Yards – BTW 174, BW 279; Punts-Avg – BTW 2-12.5, BW 1-23