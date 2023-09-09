Booker T. Washington gained its first victory of the season in dominating fashion with a 40-6 blowout against McLain on Saturday.

After an 0-2 start and fresh off of a 48-0 defeat against Del City last week, the Class 6AII No. 6 Hornets exorcized their early season woes against the Titans.

“We got one on the board, that’s the most important thing,” BTW head coach Jonathan Brown said following the win. “We got a long way to go but it’s a good positive for these boys to get a win.”

The Hornets won this game at the line of scrimmage, as they rushed for 187 yards while holding the Titans to an eye-popping negative-five rushing yards.

BTW scored on its opening drive as running back Mycah Washington capped off a 13-play drive with a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets the 6-0 lead.

It would remain that score until late in the second quarter when BTW scored three touchdowns in the span of 75 seconds during the final three minutes of the first half.

The first of the three scores happened due to Washington’s quick thinking.

It started when it looked like Washington was going to lose yardage in the red zone following a poor snap. Instead, the sophomore running back escaped several McLain defenders and pitched the ball to his left side to an open Daylinn Overstreet, who had the 16-yard impromptu receiving touchdown.

“It was a bad play from the start,” Washington said on his improvised TD pass. “As a playmaker, I made a play and pitched it home.”

BTW further grew its lead when McLain had a bad snap on the immediate play, which led to a fumble recovered by defensive lineman Joseph Graves, who returned it for a 19-yard touchdown.

The damage didn’t stop there, as McLain quarterback Jonte Tims threw an interception on 2nd-and-9 in the ensuing possession to BTW's Overstreet.

The turnover placed the Hornets at the Titans’ 4-yard line, where Washington scored his second rushing touchdown.

Just like that, it went from a 6-0 contest to a 27-0 lead in under two minutes.

“It was unbelievable,” Brown said on BTW’s 21 quick points. “Guys were flying around (and) making (plays) happen.”

The scoring avalanche wasn’t interrupted by the halftime break either, as BTW quickly scored twice more in the third quarter off of two Titans’ turnovers.

McLain fumbled its opening second-half kickoff, which resulted in a 10-yard rushing touchdown for BTW running back Kuhron Ross.

Deep in its own territory, McLain coughed the ball up once again as BTW’s defensive back Stefon Williams was on the bottom of a multi-player pile for the Hornets’ second fumble-recovered score.

McLain (1-1) avoided the shutout when wide receiver Titua Morgan caught a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets now enter a bye week with some momentum after a tough first three weeks of the season. BTW begins District 6AII-1 play at home when it welcomes Bartlesville on Sept. 22.

“We just got to keep on rolling, keep on pushing and keep on holding (ourselves) accountable,” Brown said.

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 40, MCLAIN 6

McLain: 0;0;0;6 – 6

Booker T: 6;21;13;0 – 40

BTW: Washington 20 run (kick failed)

BTW: Overstreet 16 pass from Washington (Carpenter kick)

BTW: Graves 19 fumble return (Carpenter kick)

BTW: Washington 4 run (Carpenter kick)

BTW: Ross 10 run (kick failed)

BTW: Williams 3 fumble return (Carpenter kick)

M: Morgan 6 pass from Tims (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: BTW 22, ML 13; Rushes-Yards: BTW 46-187, ML 11- -5; Comp-Att-Int: BTW 6-12-0, ML 13-20-1; Passing Yards: BTW 70, ML 61; Fumbles-Lost: BTW 0-0, ML 1-1; Penalty Yards: BTW 8-80, ML 5-25; Total Yards: BTW 257, ML 56; Punts-Avg: BTW 4-27, ML 4-28.5

Photos: Booker T. Washington beats McLain 40-6 McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington McLain at Booker T. Washington Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now