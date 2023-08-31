As this week’s Bill Haisten Podcast guest, Booker T. Washington football coach Jonathan Brown reflected on last week’s gun incident during the fourth quarter of the Hornets’ season-opening home loss to Bentonville West.

“It was crazy,” Brown said. “I’ve been around football a long time. I’ve seen fights break out. . . . What I’ve never been around is a situation where there was a gun – where (it was known that someone possessed and displayed a gun).

“My initial reaction was to get my players safe.”

No shots were fired after a teen male flashed a gun on the home side of Booker T.’s S.E. Williams Stadium, but the panic of spectators resulted in the game being stopped. Bentonville West was credited with a 35-24 victory.

This week’s Booker T. Washington game at Del City had been scheduled for Friday night. Tulsa Public Schools officials agreed with Del City counterparts that the game would occur, but instead on Thursday at 6 p.m.

“I really wanted to get this game played,” Brown stated. “I wanted to get back on that field. (Bentonville West) had a lead, but there was still a lot of time (remaining) and I had all of my timeouts. . . . I would have been (upset) if we didn’t play (at Del City).”

About half of Booker T. Washington’s 60 varsity players are sophomores and freshmen.

Brown addressed the in-season development of such a young squad: “The (Hornet) team that played against Bentonville – we’re going to be a totally different team when we line up and play that (final regular-season game) against PC West.”

Before Brown was selected by Green Bay in the third round of the 1998 NFL draft, he was an All-SEC defensive end at Tennessee and an All-State player at Booker T. Washington.

In his recruiting process, Brown’s three finalists were Tennessee, Ohio State and Nebraska. At Tennessee, his quarterback teammate was Peyton Manning.

Brown on Manning, who was destined to become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame: “You can see the guys who are ultra-talented, (and) the work ethic is there as well.”

As OU switches from the Big 12 to the SEC next year, Brown says the successful recruiting of elite defensive linemen is essential for the Sooner program: “The (defensive linemen) of the SEC – you don’t get that anywhere else. The big guys that can run. You need those guys to be at the top. You think about Georgia. You think about Alabama. You think about Georgia. You think about LSU. You think about the teams that won national championships. They had (elite) D-linemen.”