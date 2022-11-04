Blaze Berlowitz leads Class 4A No. 1 Cushing to 75-0 win over Skiatook

SKIATOOK — Blaze Berlowitz and the Cushing machine were completely efficient in being a crusher to Skiatook.

Berlowitz completed 10-of-11 passes for 256 yards in the first half to lead Class 4A No. 1 Cushing to a 75-0 victory Thursday night in District 4A-3 action.

Berlowitz, a commit to New Mexico State, only had one incompletion, and it was a drop on a perfect pass. He had command, a strong arm with zip on his passes, and was mobile.

"I can't say enough about what a great student, person, and player Blaze is," said Cushing coach Rusty Morgan. "What I want people to know about Blaze is what a hard worker he is in both football and as a student, and what a great leader he is."

Cushing (10-0, 7-0) finished its first undefeated regular season since 1996.

A penalty that negated a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening play of the game by Noah Jones didn't deter Cushing. The Tigers needed only five plays to go 92 yards in less than a minute to go up 7-0 with 11:02 remaining in the first quarter.

Berlowitz (6-foot-3, 200-pounds) completed TD passes of 15 and 27 yards to Brady Matheson on the first two Cushing series of the game.

"We've had excellent starts to games this season," Morgan said. "We come out ready to play. We've got great senior leadership."

So dominant was Cushing that the Tigers scored touchdowns all 11 times they had a chance to. Of the touchdowns, 10 were on offense, and one was on a punt return.

Camden Crooks returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown with 2:15 left in the first quarter to put Cushing up 35-0. By early in the second quarter, a running clock was being used.

Skiatook (2-8, 1-6) couldn't contain Cushing's second- and third-string offense. The reserves played the entire second half for the Tigers.

Jones had 115 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries to lead Cushing in rushing. But he also caught four passes for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Cushing in receiving yards as well. All in the first half.

The Tigers were so dominant in the first half where they led 56-0 that they ran only 20 offensive plays in the half, gaining 392 yards, or 19.6 yards per play. For the game, Cushing gained 525 yards in just 31 plays.

CUSHING 75, SKIATOOK 0

Cushing;35;28;6;6;--;75

Skiatook;0;0;0;0;--;0

CU - Brady Matheson 15 pass from Blaze Berlowitz (Riley Matheson kick) 11:02

CU - Matheson 27 pass from Berlowitz (kick failed) 9:16

CU - Jake Horn 6 run (Matheson kick) 6:32

CU - Noah Jones 17 pass from Berlowitz (John Hilligoss run) 4:28

C - Camden Crooks 74 punt return (Matheson kick) 2:16

C - Berlowitz 29 pass from Blaze Berlowitz (Matheson kick) 9:54

C - Horn 15 run (Matheson kick) 7:27

C - Jones 55 pass from Berlowitz (Matheson kick) 4:32

C - Jones 2 run (Matheson kick) 0:00

C - Hilligoss 20 run (run failed) 6:25

C - Kaden Morton 4 run (kick blocked) 5:12

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: CU 22, SK 6. Rushes-Yards: CU 17-241, SK 16-60. Comp-Att-Int: CU - 12-14-0, SK 12-30-1. Passing Yards: CU 284, SK 48. Fumbles-Lost: CU 0-0, SK 0-0. Penalty Yards: CU 4-46, SK 0-0. Total Yards: CU 525, SK 108. Punts-Avg.: CU 0-0, SK 8-19.9.