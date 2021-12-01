Bixby's senior football players ready for the last go-round

Braylin Presley said it’s all gone by in a flash.

The Bixby standout is one of 31 seniors who will play their last high school football game Thursday against Edmond Deer Creek in the Class 6A Division II championship game at the University of Central Oklahoma.

“You think you have all the time in the world, and in a snap of the fingers, (the last game) is here,” Presley said. “It’s bittersweet. It’s sad to see it go, but I’m glad and happy that we have one more game to play.”

The Spartans are heavily favored to win a seventh gold ball in eight years and break a state record for consecutive wins by an 11-man football program. Since Aug. 24, 2018, they’ve won 48 in a row, tying a record set by Wagoner in 2014-17.

“It’s very exciting,” senior lineman Ian Lonsdale said. “It seems like just a minute ago we were setting up for Choctaw in this very same situation last year. I feel like I’m ready, and I feel like the team’s locked in and focused on the goal of winning another gold ball.”

Senior linebacker Jack Puckett said, “Sometimes you hardly think about how time is passing by. But here I am, with one game and two practices left.”