Bixby's senior football players ready for the last go-round

Braylin Presley said it’s all gone by in a flash.
The Bixby standout is one of 31 seniors who will play their last high school football game Thursday against Edmond Deer Creek in the Class 6A Division II championship game at the University of Central Oklahoma.
“You think you have all the time in the world, and in a snap of the fingers, (the last game) is here,” Presley said. “It’s bittersweet. It’s sad to see it go, but I’m glad and happy that we have one more game to play.”
The Spartans are heavily favored to win a seventh gold ball in eight years and break a state record for consecutive wins by an 11-man football program. Since Aug. 24, 2018, they’ve won 48 in a row, tying a record set by Wagoner in 2014-17.
“It’s very exciting,” senior lineman Ian Lonsdale said. “It seems like just a minute ago we were setting up for Choctaw in this very same situation last year. I feel like I’m ready, and I feel like the team’s locked in and focused on the goal of winning another gold ball.”
Senior linebacker Jack Puckett said, “Sometimes you hardly think about how time is passing by. But here I am, with one game and two practices left.”
A total of 17 seniors are listed as starters against Deer Creek (10-2) and another 14 will be on the sideline, many of whom will see action in the game.
That’s a lot of guys who won’t be around next August when the Spartans are learning how to win at the highest division of Oklahoma football.
After Thursday’s game, the Spartans will officially graduate to the 6AI level. Next fall, they’ll compete in a district with archrival Jenks, Broken Arrow, Moore, Norman North, Southmore, Westmoore and Enid.
Because they’ve been roiling up monumental scores this season and have won three years in a row over Jenks, the 6AI defending champion, many assume the Spartans will naturally continue to dominate at the higher level.
On the other hand, most programs would be hard-pressed to replace a senior class that includes Presley, Puckett (who had back-to-back sacks in the waning seconds of last year's final), Lonsdale, quarterback Christian Burke (who has 34 TD passes this year) and many others.
But Bixby's seniors expect the beat to go on. They're confident in current juniors Connor Kirby, Jakeb Snyder, Jersey Robb and Luke and Dylan Hasz to lead the way.
“My sophomore year, I remember that (2020) senior class being huge,” Puckett said. “There were a lot of good players in that class, but they graduated and we moved on to my junior year. We had to work really hard, but we had a great season. I don’t expect anything less from these guys.”
Lonsdale remembers fans doubting the Spartans after Brennan Presley graduated to Oklahoma State University following the epic 40-36 win over Stillwater in the 2019 final, leaving his younger brother, Braylin, to carry the torch.
“People said, 'I don’t know if only one Presley can do it,’ but we’ve managed to make it work somehow,” he said.