Bixby's 49 consecutive wins since early in the 2018 season are the most by an 11-man football team in Oklahoma's high school football history. Below are some of the top moments during that winning streak.

Prelude

Although sophomore Mason Williams passed for 272 yards and two TDs in his first Bixby start, the Spartans dropped their 2018 season opener 28-14 to Jenks in Keith Riggs' debut as the Trojans' head coach. Jenks avenged its 2017 loss to Bixby — the Spartans' first victory over the Trojans in 40 years. It was Bixby's second consecutive loss after dropping the 2017 Class 6AII state final to Booker T. Washington.

Starting point

Bixby was in danger of a third consecutive loss before rallying from 12 points down at halftime for a 36-33 victory over visiting Mansfield (Texas) Timberview on Aug. 31, 2018. Mason Williams passed for 231 yards and three TDs to lead the comeback. Freshman Braylin Presley's 1-yard run for his first career TD with 15 seconds left in the third quarter turned out to provide the winning points.

Semifinal scare

In the 2018 6AII semifinals, Bixby trailed Midwest City 14-3 and was down 21-17 in the fourth quarter. Cade Cavender then came to Bixby's rescue. His fingertip grab of a 50-yard bomb set up his winning touchdown run from the 3-yard line with 6:44 left for a 24-21 victory at Jenks' Allan Trimble Stadium. Cavender had three TDs and also a key interception.

In the storm

On a cold, stormy night at Owasso Stadium, Bixby returned to the 6AII summit with a 34-13 victory over Stillwater to capture the 2018 gold ball in a game that ended after midnight due to a weather delay. Cade Cavender, who had spent most of his career defending passes and catching them, started running out of the wildcat formation in the semifinals. Against Stillwater, he rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

Shocking rout

Bixby, in its second game of the 2019 season, rolled to its first victory in Jenks since 1968, 57-7. It was 57-0 in the third quarter, and many across the state were stunned by the Spartans' dominance against the 2018 6AI state runner-up — a team that also would reach the 2019 state final. Brennan Presley, after catching six TD passes a week earlier in a 77-44 win at Mansfield Timberview, caught two of Mason Williams' four touchdown passes and picked off three Jenks passes. Braylin Presley had four TDs. It was the worst Jenks defeat in more than 75 years.

Great escape

In the 2019 6AII state final at UCO, Bixby trailed Stillwater 17-3, rallied to take the lead, but then fell behind again, 36-33, on Qwontrel Walker's 79-yard TD run with 3:05 left. But the Spartans answered as Braylin Presley scored on Mason Williams' 12-yard screen pass with 1:04 left, and the Spartans’ Mason Van Pelt caused Stillwater QB Gunnar Gundy to fumble, ending the Pioneers’ last gasp. Bixby’s Brennan Presley had a 98-yard kickoff return, 116 receiving yards and two TDs — a performance worthy of his selection as Gatorade state player of the year earlier in the day.

Making a statement

COVID-19 altered the 2020 schedule and resulted in the cancellation of the Border Brawl between Tulsa-area and Mansfield (Texas) teams. As a result, Bixby hosted perennial 6AI power Union in the season opener. Some experts wondered if Bixby's winning streak would continue, but once the game started there was never any doubt. On Bixby's first snap, Braylin Presley reeled off a 69-yard run, sideline-to-sideline. On the next play, he scored the season’s first TD when took a 5-yard left hitch pass from Mason Williams. Presley finished with 252 total yards and four TDs in a 34-0 win at Spartan Stadium.

Jenks classics

The 2020 and '21 regular-season meetings between Bixby and Jenks were matchups of state champions. Bixby won 42-35 in 2020 and 23-15 in 2021. In each game, Bixby came up with a late defensive stand to keep Jenks from scoring the tying touchdown. Jenks' hopes in 2021 ended as Bixby’s Miles Hill sacked quarterback Ike Owens, whose fumble was recovered by Brayden Darrell to seal the outcome. In 2020, Bixby rallied from a 21-7 deficit as Mason Williams passed for 244 yards and five TDs. In '21, Braylin Presley had a key 74-yard TD run. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery referred to the '21 game as “a knockdown, drag-out,” — by far the toughest test that Bixby had all year.

National spotlight

In the 2020 regular-season finale that was broadcast on ESPN, Braylin Presley's recruiting stock nationally skyrocketed after he had 413 all-purpose yards, primarily in the first half, and five touchdowns in a 70-21 win over Booker T. Washington.

Three-peat

In the 2020 6AII final at UCO, Braylin Presley rushed for 206 yards and one touchdown, Jakeb Snyder had a key interception and Jack Puckett had back-to-back sacks in the closing seconds as the Spartans overcame a 324-yard passing effort by Choctaw sophomore Steel Wasel for a 17-14 victory. Snyder’s interception turned back the Yellowjackets when they seemed poised to take the lead early in the fourth quarter.

Setting the record

On Dec. 2, 2021, at UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Bixby won its fourth consecutive 6AII state title and set the state's all-time winning streak for 11-man football. In the Spartans' 49th consecutive win, 63-14 over Edmond Deer Creek, they scored on their first offensive play and scored again on their fourth. Like many of the No. 1 Spartans’ games in '21, it wasn’t much of a contest. Braylin Presley scored three first-half rushing touchdowns. In addition, he threw a 76-yard TD pass to Preston Solomon on Bixby's first offensive play. Presley had 267 total yards, while Solomon had four catches for 141 yards and three TDs plus five tackles with a sack.

By the numbers

(During the streak)

103: Touchdowns produced by Braylin Presley.

8,829: Mason Williams' passing yardage in 36 games.

9: Games when the Spartans scored at least 70 points.

Longest streaks

All-time Oklahoma high school football 11-man winning streaks:

49: Bixby (2018-current)

48: Wagoner (2014-17)

42: Ada (1993-96)

41: Cascia Hall (2007-09)

40: MWC Carl Albert (2016-19)

40: Velma-Alma (1993-95)

39: Jenks (1999-2002)

37: Wynnewood (1991-93)

The steak game by game

2018

1. Aug. 31: Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, 36-33

2. Sept. 14: Putnam City, 64-0

3. Sept. 21: at Sapulpa, 45-0

4. Sept. 28: B.T. Washington, 21-7

5. Oct. 5: at Ponca City, 57-20

6. Oct. 12: Bartlesville, 65-6

7. Oct. 18: at Sand Springs, 35-0

8. Oct. 26: Shawnee, 41-7

9. Nov. 2: at Muskogee, 51-7

Playoffs

10. Nov. 9: Lawton, 70-14

11. Nov. 16: Midwest City (at Jenks), 24-21

12. Nov. 30: Stillwater (at Owasso), 34-13

2019

13. Sept. 6: at Mansfield Timberview, 77-44

14. Sept. 13: at Jenks, 57-7

15. Sept. 20: at Putnam City, 72-0

16. Sept. 27: Sapulpa, 54-10

17. Oct. 4: at B.T. Washington, 31-0

18. Oct. 11: Ponca City, 49-3

19. Oct. 17: at Bartlesville, 61-14

20. Oct. 25: Sand Springs, 75-0

21. Nov. 1: at Shawnee, 64-6

22. Nov. 8: Muskogee, 63-21

Playoffs

23. Nov. 15: Midwest City, 42-10

24. Nov. 22: Del City (at Putnam City), 47-19

25. Dec. 6: Stillwater (at UCO), 40-36

2020

26. Aug. 28: Union, 34-0

27. Sept. 4: Jenks, 42-35

28. Sept. 25: Bartlesville, 74-7

29. Oct. 2: at MWC Carl Albert, 56-14

30. Oct. 9: Choctaw, 24-13

31. Oct. 15: at Sand Springs, 51-20

32. Oct. 30: Ponca City, 59-0

33. Nov. 6: B.T. Washington, 70-21

Playoffs

34. Nov. 20: Del City, 63-27

35. Nov. 28: Midwest City, 49-20

36. Dec. 5: Choctaw 8at UCO), 17-14

2021

37. Aug. 27;Mansfield Timberview, 69-14

38. Sept. 3;at Jenks, 23-15

39. Sept. 17;Stillwater, 42-14

40. Sept. 24;at Bartlesville, 71-0

41. Oct. 1;Putnam West, 81-6

42. Oct. 8;at Choctaw, 70-7

43. Oct. 14;Sand Springs, 58-14

44. Oct. 22;Muskogee, 56-14

45. Oct. 29;at Ponca City, 66-13

46. Nov. 5;at B.T. Washington, 69-20

Playoffs

47. Nov. 12;Putnam North, 78-7

48. Nov. 19;Stillwater (at Langston), 48-6

49. Dec. 2;Ed. Deer Creek (at UCO), 63-14

