BIXBY HIGH SCHOOL

Bixby's Dylan Hasz joins brother as Arkansas commit

Stillwater vs Bixby (copy)

Bixby’s Dylan Hasz (right) looks to elude a Stillwater defender last season.

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World file

Bixby senior defensive back/wide receiver Dylan Hasz announced Friday night on Twitter his commitment to the University of Arkansas.

Hasz will join his brother, tight end Luke Hasz, one of the state's top-ranked recruits, as a Razorback commit.

Dylan Hasz, who is 6-foot and 175 pounds, has been a starter on the Spartans' past two Class 6AII state championship teams. Last year, he had 28 tackles and 12 pass deflections. On offense, he had 24 catches for 193 yards and three TDs. In 2020, he had 54 tackles and five interceptions.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The early football signing period starts Dec. 21. He also has major college offers from Tulsa, Air Force and Navy.

