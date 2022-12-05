Bixby's Cale Fugate receives top 6AI-1 defensive award, but state champion Spartans shut out on MVP honors

Bixby safety Cale Fugate is the defensive player of the year, but the state champion Spartans were shut out of 6AI-1's MVP and coaching honors as announced Monday after voting of the district's coaches.

Enid receiver Tykie Andrews and Norman North quarterback Kamden Sixkiller were selected as the co-most valuable players after leading their teams to the quarterfinals.

Andrews caught 120 passes for 1,461 yards and 17 touchdowns. Sixkiller accounted for 2,885 yards and 35 TDs.

Enid's Rashaun Woods and Norman North's Justin Jones were voted as the co-coaches of the year.

Fugate had 66 tackles and five interceptions. He also was a standout receiver with 36 catches for 680 yards and 12 TDs.

Bixby's Connor Kirby (quarterback), Luke Hasz (tight end) and Tyson Williams (defensive back) were selected as the top players at their positions.

Seniors are the only players eligible for 6AI-1 honors.

ALL-DISTRICT 6AI-1

Co-MVPs: Tykie Andrews, Enid and Kamden Sixkiller, Norman North; Defensive player of the year: Cale Fugate, Bixby; Offensive player of the year: Luke Rauh, Enid; DL of the year: Jayden Jones, Westmoore; OL of the year: Jamison Mejia, Broken Arrow; LB of the year: Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow; DB of the year: Tyson Williams, Bixby; WR of the year: Brayden Clark, Moore; RB of the year: Chapman McKown, Norman North; QB of the year: Connor Kirby, Bixby; TE of the year: Luke Hasz, Bixby; Ironman of the year: Jalyn Stanford, Jenks; Purple Heart of the year: Jayden Johnson, Jenks, and Denver Wolfe, Moore; Special team player of the year: Andrew Pursell, Jenks; Co-coaches of the year: Justin Jones, Norman North, and Justin Jones, Norman North.

ALL-DISTRICT

Bixby: Austin Havens, Christian Kaiser, Connor Kirby, Jakeb Snyder, Brendon Burns, Michael Incremona, Jersey Robb, Dylan Hasz, Levi Hoffman, Dez Traylor, Jacob Lail, Joshua Newkirk, Noah Shaw.

Broken Arrow: Nate Jones, Joshua Willhite, Zachary Seibert, Kade Matthews, Adavion Rummans, Chancellor Marick, Ross Martin, Jamison Mejia, Briley Ferguson, DeMarius Reynolds, Shane Wyatt, Dietrich Moore, Auztin Newell, Taylor Griffin, Allen Scarborough, Elisha Wilson, Garrett Lynch.

Enid: Luke Rauh, Tykie Andrews, Evan Sullivan, Omar Penate, Brittian Combs, Carlos Alvarado, Erik Lewis, Markus Tommy, Daniel Real.

Jenks: Ike Owens, Jaiden Carroll, Ty Walls, Jayden Johnson, Landon Zaldivar, Maddox Gilkey, Jordan Brown, Jack Standlee, Milton White, Cooper Crissup, Kaiden Vannoy, Jalyn Stanford, Andrew Pursell.

Moore: Denver Wolfe, Brayden Clark, JJ Gomez, Jax Rumsey, Adrian Tempson, Ty Morrson, Dalton Mongold, Jaylen Pounds, Noah Marley, Gage Haight Bokemper, Dion Williams.

Norman North: Chapman McKown, Kamden Sixkiller, Carson Samson, Cole Warren, Cason Cabbiness, Brayden Dorney, Jackson Lundquist, Bryce Christian, Parker Andrews, Lane Painter, Austin Vincent, Mason Pace, Will Sutherlin.

Southmoore: Brennon Mason, Markus Means, Kris Stonebreaker, Angel Cruz, Braxton Levya, Trent Wetselline.

Westmoore: Xavier Simpkins, Colby Armstrong, Austin Towe, Joel Tague-Vanderpouji, Bashon Bacy, Jayden Jones.