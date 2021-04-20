 Skip to main content
Bixby's Braylin Presley will announce college choice Wednesday
Bixby running back Braylin Presley will announce his college commitment Wednesday. TULSA WORLD FILE

Bixby running back Braylin Presley announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will make his college commitment Wednesday.

Last month, Presley revealed his eight finalists -- Oklahoma State, Kansas, Memphis, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. His brother, Brennan, plays for OSU.

Braylin Presley, an All-World offensive player of the year finalist, was the undefeated Spartans’ leading rusher and receiver as a junior in 2020. He rushed for 1,744 yards on 222 carries and had 727 yards on 57 catches.

Presley also scored twice on punt returns and had 37 TDs overall to help Bixby win its third consecutive Class 6AII state title.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The early football signing period opens Dec. 15.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

