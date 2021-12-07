Bixby's Braylin Presley named District 6AII-2 football MVP

Bixby running back Braylin Presley received another honor Tuesday when he was named District 6AII-2 football Most Valuable Player.

Presley totaled 1,105 rushing yards, 665 receiving yards and scored 27 TDs in 2021, leading the Spartans to a fourth consecutive 6A Division II state championship.

Over four seasons, he accounted for 6,662 all-purpose yards and scored 102 TDs. Also Tuesday, he was named Gatorade football player of the year for Oklahoma.

Bixby coach Loren Montgomery was named all-district coach of the year, and Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington was named offensive player of the year.

Pennington, the Sandites’ career passing leader with 6,455 yards, passed for 2,831 yards and 29 TDs in 2021, leading the school to its first semifinal appearance in six years.

District 6AII-2 POY Awards

MVP: Braylin Presley, Bixby

Offensive: Ty Pennington, Sand Springs

Defensive: DeSean Brown, Choctaw, Jack Puckett, Bixby

Special Teams: Jackson March, B.T. Washington