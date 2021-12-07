 Skip to main content
Bixby's Braylin Presley named District 6AII-2 football MVP
Deer Creek vs Bixby (copy)

Bixby's Braylin Presley carries the ball against Edmond Deer Creek in the Class 6A Division II football final Dec. 2 at the University of Central Oklahoma. Presley helped lead the Spartans to a fourth consecutive state title and was named District 6AII-2 MVP.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Bixby running back Braylin Presley received another honor Tuesday when he was named District 6AII-2 football Most Valuable Player.

Presley totaled 1,105 rushing yards, 665 receiving yards and scored 27 TDs in 2021, leading the Spartans to a fourth consecutive 6A Division II state championship.

Over four seasons, he accounted for 6,662 all-purpose yards and scored 102 TDs. Also Tuesday, he was named Gatorade football player of the year for Oklahoma.

Bixby coach Loren Montgomery was named all-district coach of the year, and Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington was named offensive player of the year.

Pennington, the Sandites’ career passing leader with 6,455 yards, passed for 2,831 yards and 29 TDs in 2021, leading the school to its first semifinal appearance in six years.

District 6AII-2 POY Awards

MVP: Braylin Presley, Bixby

Offensive: Ty Pennington, Sand Springs

Defensive: DeSean Brown, Choctaw, Jack Puckett, Bixby

Special Teams: Jackson March, B.T. Washington

DL: Landon Hendricks, Sand Springs

OL: Cayson Badley, Ponca City

Ironman: Corey Gordon, Putnam West

Purple Heart: Hunter Hess, Muskogee; Kaden Wright, Bixby

Coach of the Year: Loren Montgomery

All-District by Position

Quarterbacks: Christian Burke, Bixby; Ty Pennington, Sand Springs

Running backs: Zach Blankenship, Bixby; Blake Jones, Sand Springs; Braylin Presley, Bixby; Ethan Washington, B.T. Washington

Tight ends: Ryan Anderson, B.T. Washington; Brett Haney, Ponca City; Ryan Showmaker, Sand Springs

Receivers: Jaxson Burchett, Choctaw; Keaton Campbell, Sand Springs; Isaiah Givens, Muskogee; Gage Keaton, Bartlesville; Preston Solomon, Bixby

Offensive lineman: Ramsey Austin, B.T. Washington; Cayson Badley, Ponca City; Ridge Brewington, Bartlesville; Chip Butler, Choctaw; Levi Dunsmore, Bixby; Ian Lonsdale, Bixby; Aaron McAffrey, Choctaw; James Moore, Muskogee; Cody Paschall, Bixby; Alton Robinson, Choctaw; Jaydon Saylor, Putnam West; Matthew Shelton, Sand Springs; Josh Stephens, Bixby

Defensive lineman: Grant Barnes, Putnam West; DeSean Brown, Choctaw; Gabe Brown, Sand Springs; Nate Collins, Ponca City; Brayden Darrell, Bixby; Alex Davidson, Choctaw; Landon Hendricks, Sand Springs; Miles Hill, Bixby; Brady Neasby, Bixby; Ky Roller, Bixby; Matt Smith, Choctaw; Devin Whitfield, Muskogee

Linebackers: Beau Bertelli, Bixby; Brooks Dudley: Sand Springs; Sylis Edwards, Putnam West; Devon Kills Crow, Ponca City; Jack Puckett, Bixby; Ethan Rone, Choctaw; CJ Smith, Choctaw; Connor Stacy, Bixby; Solomon Thompson, Bartlesvllle

Defensive backs: Lamere’on Curry, Choctaw; Tyson Dewberry, Ponca City; Jordan Drew, B.T. Washington; Corey Gordon, Putnam West; Bolton Hawkins, Choctaw; Elijah James, Putnam West; Keondre Johns, Muskogee; Jaden King, B.T. Washington; Brendon Lydon, Bartlesville; Logan Vaclaw, Bartlesville; Gentry Williams, B.T. Washington; Devin Zimmerschied, Putnam City

Special teams: Jackson Marsh, B.T. Washington; Connor Nolan, Bixby; Skyler Onebear, Muskogee; Jake Prox, Bixby

Honorable Mention

Quarterback: Camden McCrary, Bixby

Running backs: Rhett Foreman, Bartlesville; Aiden Hill, Bixby

Tight end: Blade Todd, Muskogee

Receivers: Kelvin Davis, Broken Arrow; Vin Dyer, Bixby; Kennedy McGee, Muskogee; Karsten Rice, Bixby

Offensive linemen: Kenan Adams, Muskogee; Cody Conley, Bixby; Cole Conley, Bixby; Morgan Eubanks, Sand Springs; Owen Higgins, Sand Springs; Hunter McClintock, Bartlesville; Cade McConnell, Choctaw

Defensive lineman: Zane Hainzinger, Bartlesville; LeShawn Manns, Muskogee

Linebackers: Spencer Boles, Choctaw; Logan Elmore, Muskogee; Brady Gresham, Bixby; J’Lyon Larkpor, Muskogee; Julius Pruitt, Choctaw; Caleb Rogers, Bixby

Defensive backs: Ryder Barnes, Sand Springs; Braylon Flores, Sand Springs; Gabe Glenn, Sand Springs; Chris Gaines, Muskogee; DeAundrey Green, Choctaw; Xzander Herrera, Bixby; Connor Light, Sand Springs; Jajuan Moore, Putnam West; David Rocha, Bixby; Rodrigo Romero, Bixby; Alex Turner, Sand Springs; Kaden Wright, Bixby

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

