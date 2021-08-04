Bixby would play 6A Division I football in 2022 if tentative ADM list is approved

Bixby will play its final 6A Division II football season this fall if the tentative 2021-22 ADM list is approved by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s board of directors.
The list ranking all 478 member schools from largest to smallest for classification purposes was released Wednesday by the OSSAA. Target date for approval of the ADM list and football and baseball districts for 2022 and 2023 is the Aug. 11 board meeting.
Under head coach Loren Montgomery, Bixby has dominated 6A Division II football since the classification’s inception in 2014, playing in all seven state championship games and winning six times.
However, the new list has Bixby among the state's largest 16 high schools at No. 16. If the numbers hold, the Spartans would join suburban neighbors Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso and Union in 2022 to compete at the 6A Division I level for the first time.
In other tentative changes for 2022, Tahlequah would move up to 6A Division II while Midwest City would drop to Class 5A. In the new class, Midwest City would join five-time defending champion Carl Albert, its neighbor in the Mid-Del school district.
Bixby, which carries a 36-game winning streak into the 2021 season, defeated archrival Jenks 42-35 last September in what amounted to a shootout between division champions.
Bixby nipped Choctaw 17-14 in the Division II final last December at the University of Central Oklahoma and Jenks beat Edmond Santa Fe 41-14.
The ADM list traditionally has been released during the Oklahoma Coaches Association convention, but data necessary to compile the list was not available, causing the release to be delayed.
The additional time was used to allow the OSSAA to determine any possible COVID-year influence which could warrant adjusting ADM numbers prior to approval by the board.
How 6AI would look
- Broken Arrow, 5235.50
- Union, 4407.98
- Jenks, 3450.22
- Mustang, 3351.94
- Owasso, 2795.46
- Westmoore, 2468.29
- Moore, 2451.01
- Edmond Santa Fe, 2417.77
- Yukon, 2394.23
- Edmond North, 2380.20
- Edmond Memorial, 2280.40
- Norman North, 2070.36
- Enid, 2039.33
- Southmoore, 1947.60
- Norman, 1924.66
- Bixby, 1859.19
- Putnam City, 1816.25
- Edmond Deer Creek, 1760.71
- Sand Springs, 1616.08
- Stillwater, 1605.00
- Putnam City West, 1578.31
- Bartlesville, 1547.17
- Choctaw, 1514.36
- Putnam City North, 1505.95
- Lawton, 1380.33
- OKC U.S. Grant, 1373.65
- Muskogee, 1311.79
- Booker T. Washington, 1302.06
- OKC Northwest Classen, 1280.23
- Ponca City, 1268.60
- Tahlequah, 1197.90
- OKC Capitol Hill, 1192.53