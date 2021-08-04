Bixby would play 6A Div. I football in 2022 if tentative ADM list is approved

Bixby will play its final 6A Division II football season this fall if the tentative 2021-22 ADM list is approved by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s board of directors.

The list ranking all 478 member schools from largest to smallest for classification purposes was released Wednesday by the OSSAA. Target date for approval of the ADM list and football and baseball districts for 2022 and 2023 is the Aug. 11 board meeting.

Under head coach Loren Montgomery, Bixby has dominated 6A Division II football since the classification’s inception in 2014, playing in all seven state championship games and winning six times.

However, the tentative 2021-22 list ranks the Spartans at No. 16. If the numbers hold, it means Bixby would join suburban neighbors Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso and Union in 2022 to compete at the 6A Division I level for the first time.