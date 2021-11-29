Bixby wildcat runner Connor Kirby embraces his role

Kickoff is 7 p.m. in UCO’s newly refurbished Chad Richison Stadium.

Bixby offensive coordinator Tyler Schneider said one of his favorite things about Kirby is his love of the game.

“He's always fired up and plays with a lot of passion," Schneider said. “He understands his role and embraces it and is doing a great job."

As the wildcat man, Kirby takes direct snaps from center and waits for a powerful offensive line to open creases for him. Usually, three or four yards will do the trick. He's converted on 18 of 22 such plays this season, including 10 of 11 times on fourth down.

But occasionally the field opens up and he sees nothing but running room. One of his first long runs in a big game came in a 70-7 rout at Choctaw. Before it started, the contest shaped up as a down-to-the-wire struggle of title contenders.

“The hole was humongous and I hit it hard and (no defender) was there. It was pretty exciting,” he said.

In the 48-6 win over Stillwater in the semifinals two weeks ago, he helped the Spartans score a quick knockout by going 24 yards to cap their second series.