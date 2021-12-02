Bixby vs. Edmond Deer Creek: Fourth and short -- Everything you need to know about Thursday's game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Bixby dominates in all phases

Last year, Bixby's defense and Braylin Presley's first-half rushing carried the Spartans in the title game. On Thursday night, all phases excelled for the Spartans — just as has been the case in nearly all 13 games this season. Bixby didn't allow a first down until a fake punt with just over four minutes left in the first half. The Spartans had a balanced offense with 322 rushing yards and 302 passing, as they outgained Deer Creek 624-149.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

Bixby’s pass defense against Deer Creek QB Brett Pense

In Deer Creek's previous 12 games, Pense passed for 2,234 yards and 28 TDs. For the Antlers to have any chance of an upset, Pense needed to connect on some big passes Friday night, but the Spartans didn't allow any. Bixby defenders (four) caught half as many passes as Antlers receivers (eight) as Deer Creek was held to 31 passing yards. Bixby's defense allowed only 70 yards and zero points through the first three quarters.

3. TURNING POINT

Bixby answers the challenge