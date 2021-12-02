Bixby vs. Edmond Deer Creek: Fourth and short -- Everything you need to know about Thursday's game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Bixby dominates in all phases
Last year, Bixby's defense and Braylin Presley's first-half rushing carried the Spartans in the title game. On Thursday night, all phases excelled for the Spartans — just as has been the case in nearly all 13 games this season. Bixby didn't allow a first down until a fake punt with just over four minutes left in the first half. The Spartans had a balanced offense with 322 rushing yards and 302 passing, as they outgained Deer Creek 624-149.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Bixby’s pass defense against Deer Creek QB Brett Pense
In Deer Creek's previous 12 games, Pense passed for 2,234 yards and 28 TDs. For the Antlers to have any chance of an upset, Pense needed to connect on some big passes Friday night, but the Spartans didn't allow any. Bixby defenders (four) caught half as many passes as Antlers receivers (eight) as Deer Creek was held to 31 passing yards. Bixby's defense allowed only 70 yards and zero points through the first three quarters.
3. TURNING POINT
Bixby answers the challenge
After Bixby opened with two quick TDs, the Antlers' defense forced the Spartans to punt on their next three possessions. Just when it appeared the Antlers might hang around with the Spartans and force a fourth consecutive punt midway through the second quarter, Luke Hasz caught a 15-yard pass on third-and-15 from the Bixby 22. The Spartans then drove 83 yards in 11 plays, capped by a Presley TD run, and the rout was on.
4. GAME MVPs
Offense: Braylin Presley
The World's 2020 state player of the year had another big championship game performance as he accounted for 267 yards and four TDs. Presley surpassed 100 career TDs as he rushed for 171 yards and set the Spartans' all-time rushing record. He also threw a 76-yard TD pass.
Defense: Preston Solomon
The Spartans' defense had several candidates, including 2020 title game standout Jack Puckett, who had a team-high eight tackles. But Solomon, a linebacker who had five tackles with a 10-yard sack, gets the nod due to his all-around effort that included four catches for 141 yards and three TDs.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World