Bixby, Stillwater, Jenks, Verdigris lead OCA All-State East football selections

State champions Bixby and Stillwater had the maximum two players selected for the East when the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Game rosters were announced Wednesday.

Tight end Luke Hasz and defensive back Cale Fugate are Class 6AI Bixby's representatives. Quarterback Gage Gundy and offensive lineman Jakobe Sanders were picked from Stillwater.

Defensive lineman Roman Garcia is 4A champion Wagoner's selection.

Others with two players selected for the East were Jenks, McAlester, Cushing, Verdigris, Grove and Gore.

For the West, 5A champion Carl Albert had two selections — defensive backs Ta'Shawn James and Reed DeQuasie. Class 2A champion Washington also has two representatives — linemen Caleb Bruce and Hayden Milner.

Former Booker T. Washington coach Darrell Hall of Midwest City was named as the West's head coach. Ed Green of Hominy will be the East's head coach.

Seniors are the only players eligible for the All-State Game. The Tulsa World's All-State team, which includes players from all grades, will be published Feb. 12.

The All-State Game is scheduled at 7 p.m. July 28 at a site to be announced.

OCA ALL-STATE ROSTERS

East

Offense

QB: Gage Gundy, Stillwater; Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian; Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing. RB: Emmanuel Crawford, Grove; Cameron Jackson, Tonkawa; TE: Luke Hasz, Bixby; Waylen Conley, Skiatook. WR: Ty Walls, Jenks; Andrew Hughes, Ada; Brody Rutledge, Sand Springs; Hagen Hacker, Grove. OL: CJ Compton, Bethel; JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater; Jamison Mejia, Broken Arrow; Kaden Stanton, Beggs; Garrett Douthit, Gore; Jedidiah Hampton, Jay; Yale Gray, Verdigris. Ath: Camden Crooks, Cushing.

Defense

DL: Tyler Rich, Owasso; Garrett Shumway, McAlester; Roman Garcia, Wagoner; Gabe Dozier, Gore; Wyatt Branscum, Hilldale; Reese Roller, Verdigris. LB: Christian Brumley, Broken Bow; Xavier Perdue, Hominy; Braylen Irvin-Fisher, Union; Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian; Cooper Crissup, Jenks; Ashton Hawkins, Dewar. DB: Cale Fugate, Bixby; Chaz Bradley, McAlester; Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall; Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian; Desean Mays, Vian; Braxton Street, Maud.

Coaches: Ed Green, Hominy (head); Eddie Barnwell, Jenks; Duce Lee, Broken Bow; Nathan Foster, Union.

West

Offense

QB: Kamden Sixkiller, Norman North; DeAngelo Irvin, Midwest City; Karson Daniel, Ringling. RB: Rickey Hunt Jr., Millwood; M'alek Murphy, Chickasha; River Faulkner, Heritage Hall. WR: Brandon Harper, Noble; Merric Judd, Timberlake; Jacobe Johnson, Mustang; Kanijal Thomas, Del City; Avrey Payne, Marlow. OL: Caleb Bruce, Washington; Logan Trevino, Elk City; Harrison Wright, McGuinness; Caden Tahbonemah, Lawton MacArthur Jonathan Ashford, Edmond Santa Fe; Wrigley Kennedy, Kingfisher; Logan Biggs, Frederick.

Defense

DL: Vincent Shivers. McGuinness; DL: Hayden Milner, Washington; Richard Jackson, Choctaw; Taje McCoy, Putnam City; Hunter Mulanax, Minco; Dawson Pickens, Lone Grove. LB: Chris Fitzpatrick, Edmond Santa Fe; Landon Hirzel, Guthrie; Prince Dweh, Tipton; Lawson Lynch, Hooker; Austin Houk, Fairview; Jake Tucker, Tuttle. CB: Ta'Shawn James, Carl Albert; Dale Miller, Deer Creek; Toby Parker, Elgin. S: Teddy Amorosi, Deer Creek; Taylor Heim, Bethany; Reed DeQuasie, Carl Albert. Ath: Justin Humphrey, Pauls Valley.

Coaches: Darrell Hall, Midwest City (head); Eric Bradley, Ringwood; Jack Baker, Elgin; Dusty Raper, Pauls Valley.